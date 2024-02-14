Action BK BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Actions

BK

US0640581007

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:58:04 14/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
54,44 USD +1,03 % Graphique intraday de Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) -1,52 % +4,57 %
17:03 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Opinion positive de Citigroup ZM
13/02 Le dollar s'approche des 150 yens avant les données sur l'inflation américaine ; le bitcoin atteint un nouveau sommet RE
Dernières actualités sur Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Opinion positive de Citigroup ZM
Le dollar s'approche des 150 yens avant les données sur l'inflation américaine ; le bitcoin atteint un nouveau sommet RE
Le dollar s'approche des 150 yens avant le test de l'inflation américaine ; le bitcoin est en hausse RE
Le dollar américain augmente, en mode consolidation, avant les données sur l'inflation RE
Les perspectives d'inflation des consommateurs diminuent à moyen terme et restent stables à court terme, selon la Fed de New York MT
La Bank of New York Mellon Corporation dévoile une nouvelle plateforme de construction de paniers pour les services ETF CI
Le nombre de lobbyistes des banques américaines atteint son plus haut niveau depuis la crise, dans un contexte de rejet de la réglementation RE
Les retards de paiement sur les cartes de crédit et les prêts automobiles ont continué à augmenter au quatrième trimestre, selon la Fed de New York MT
La Fed de New York indique que la dette des ménages a augmenté au quatrième trimestre, stimulée par les prêts hypothécaires MT
BNY Mellon et Microsoft forgent une alliance stratégique pour développer la principale plateforme de données et d'analyse des marchés financiers CI
Erdogan a nommé Fatih Karahan au poste de gouverneur de la banque centrale de Turquie - journal officiel RE
Renesas Electronics prolonge la date limite de l'offre publique d'achat de Sequans Communications MT
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Morgan Stanley n'est plus à la vente ZM
Bank of New York Mellon lance des solutions de comptes virtuels pour la gestion de trésorerie MT
BNY Mellon annonce le lancement de Virtual Account Based Solutions CI
Wells Fargo augmente la rémunération du PDG Charles Scharf pour 2023 à 29 millions de dollars RE
La contraction de l'activité manufacturière dans la région Mid-Atlantic s'aggrave de manière inattendue en janvier, selon la Fed de Richmond MT
La Réserve fédérale américaine (Fed) disculpe deux anciens présidents MT
Sequans, Renesas annoncent que la date limite de l'offre publique d'achat est repoussée au 5 février MT
State Street enregistre une collecte record au quatrième trimestre, mais son bénéfice baisse en raison des charges RE
Kaspi.kz, cotée à Londres, révise son accord de dépôt avec la Bank of New York Mellon MT
ETF de la semaine : Une stratégie qui mise sur les avantages concurrentiels Our Logo
Un initié de Bank Of New York Mellon a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 723 072 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Le dollar atteint son plus haut niveau depuis un mois alors que les données pèsent sur les espoirs de réduction des taux d'intérêt RE
Trois des "six grandes" banques américaines se tournent vers le marché obligataire après la publication de leurs résultats RE

Graphique Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation est spécialisé dans la gestion d'actifs et dans les prestations de services titres. Le groupe propose aux institutions, aux entreprises et aux particuliers des services de gestion d'actifs et de patrimoine, de conservation et d'émission de titres, et de gestion de la trésorerie. A fin 2022, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation compte 44 300 MdsUSD d'actifs en conservation et sous administration et 1 836 MdsUSD d'actifs sous gestion.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
20/02/2024 - BofA Securities Financial Services Conference
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
53,89 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
61,47 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,06 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) Action Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
+4,58 % 40 921 M $
BLACKROCK, INC. Action BlackRock, Inc.
-3,32 % 116 Mrd $
UBS GROUP AG Action UBS Group AG
-7,09 % 87 229 M $
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Action Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+17,90 % 62 380 M $
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Action Brookfield Corporation
+1,13 % 60 865 M $
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. Action Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
+2,96 % 39 455 M $
3I GROUP PLC Action 3i Group plc
-1,45 % 28 861 M $
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. Action T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
-1,86 % 23 451 M $
STATE STREET CORPORATION Action State Street Corporation
-7,53 % 21 471 M $
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Action Principal Financial Group, Inc.
-0,22 % 18 737 M $
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds - Autres
