ETFs positionnés sur BEYOND MEAT, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD -1.36% 0.09% Etats Unis Actions IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ... -3.99% 0.08% Etats Unis Actions





Décryptage L'Or et le Nasdaq cohabitent en haut de l'affiche Graphique BEYOND MEAT, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 22 Objectif de cours Moyen 121,75 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 143,04 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -14,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas -62,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BEYOND MEAT, INC. 89.21% 8 932 NESTLÉ S.A. 4.68% 336 537 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC 3.67% 81 558 DANONE -22.87% 43 981 THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -1.93% 38 523 GENERAL MILLS, INC. 11.99% 35 733