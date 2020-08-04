Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Beyond Meat, Inc.    BYND

BEYOND MEAT, INC.

(BYND)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur BEYOND MEAT, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.36%0.09%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...-3.99%0.08%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
L'Or et le Nasdaq cohabitent en haut de l'affiche
Graphique BEYOND MEAT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Beyond Meat, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Beyond Meat, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 121,75 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 143,04 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -14,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -62,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BEYOND MEAT, INC.89.21%8 932
NESTLÉ S.A.4.68%336 537
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.67%81 558
DANONE-22.87%43 981
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.93%38 523
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.99%35 733
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group