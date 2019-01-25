Connexion
    BON   FR0000063935

BONDUELLE

(BON)
Fonds positionnés sur BONDUELLE
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
GSD Europe0.12M EURNON15.00%


ETFs positionnés sur BONDUELLEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.07%0.17%Europe
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-C...0.07%0.58%Monde
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.07%0.15%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.03%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.02%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.01%-1.36%Europe



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,50 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,35%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BONDUELLE3.37%833
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-12.17%4 992
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT26.86%1 500
LA DORIA S.P.A.40.79%655
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-4.59%367
TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.27%205