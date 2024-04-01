Action CNR CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Canadian National Railway Company

Actions

CNR

CA1363751027

Frêt au sol et logistique

Marché Fermé - Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 20:59:59 28/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
178,4 CAD -0,16 % Graphique intraday de Canadian National Railway Company -0,52 % +7,08 %
13:04 CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : RBC Capital Markets conserve son opinion neutre ZM
28/03 CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Susquehanna est neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Canadian National Railway Company

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CIBC World Markets est neutre sur le titre ZM
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Scotiabank maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Vancity Investment Management soumet une proposition d'actionnaire à la Compagnie des chemins de fer nationaux du Canada CI
RBC estime que l'augmentation des volumes au port de Lazaro Cardenas est "positive" pour CPKC MT
Le TSX atteint son plus haut niveau en deux ans grâce aux bénéfices des entreprises technologiques et aux perspectives de baisse des taux d'intérêt RE
La Banque Nationale fournit une mise à jour mensuelle sur le fret canadien MT
RBC sur la demande d'acquisition de l'IANR par CN Rail. Convention collective des Métallos MT
Le carrefour logistique de Milton est essentiel aux chaînes d'approvisionnement nord-américaines MT
Le Syndicat des Métallos conclut un nouvel accord avec CN Rail MT
Le Syndicat des Métallos conclut un accord de principe avec la Compagnie des chemins de fer nationaux du Canada RE
Transcript : Canadian National Railway Company Presents at Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference 2024, Feb-21-2024 08:35 AM
Transcript : Canadian National Railway Company Presents at Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, Feb-20-2024 08:00 AM
Le leadership du CN en matière de développement durable reconnu par d'importants classements ESG MT
La Banque Nationale fournit une mise à jour mensuelle du fret canadien MT
RBC sur l'entente entre CN Rail et Iowa Northern Railway MT
Le Service juridique du CN reçoit la certification Mansfield pour avoir favorisé la diversité au sein de la direction MT
Carte de pointage de RBC Capital sur les chemins de fer au 4e trimestre MT
RBC Capital sur la mise à jour des rapports ferroviaires du 4ème trimestre MT
Innovations circulaires PlasCred Inc. conclut un protocole d'entente avec la Compagnie des chemins de fer nationaux du Canada CI
La Banque Nationale examine les résultats du quatrième trimestre de CN Rail MT
CN Rail relève son objectif à 185 $ après les résultats du quatrième trimestre MT
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : JPMorgan Chase conserve son opinion neutre ZM
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM

Graphique Canadian National Railway Company
Profil Société

La Compagnie des chemins de fer nationaux du Canada est une entreprise de transport et de logistique. Elle offre des services ferroviaires, intermodaux, de camionnage et de chaîne d'approvisionnement. Les services ferroviaires de la société offrent des équipements, des services de courtage en douane, de transbordement et de distribution, d'entreposage de wagons privés et autres. Ses services de conteneurs intermodaux aident les expéditeurs à étendre leur marché de porte à porte grâce à environ 23 terminaux intermodaux stratégiquement placés. Ses services intermodaux comprennent le fret à température contrôlée, les partenariats portuaires, les parcs logistiques, le transport de céréales en conteneurs, le courtage en douane, le transbordement et la distribution, etc. Ses services de camionnage comprennent le service porte-à-porte, le transport de marchandises à l'importation et à l'exportation, les services intercompagnies et les services spécialisés. Ses services de chaîne d'approvisionnement offrent des services complets à travers une gamme d'industries et de types de produits. Elle transporte chaque année plus de 300 millions de tonnes de ressources naturelles, de produits manufacturés et de produits finis à travers l'Amérique du Nord.
Frêt au sol et logistique
22/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
31
Dernier Cours de Cloture
178,4 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
178,9 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+0,29 %
Secteur Fret et logistique terrestre - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Action Canadian National Railway Company
+7,08 % 84,35 Md
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED Action Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
+13,92 % 82,24 Md
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN Action Kansas City Southern
-.--% 26,71 Md
XPO, INC. Action XPO, Inc.
+39,32 % 14,17 Md
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY Action U-Haul Holding Company
-5,93 % 13,09 Md
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. Action C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
-11,86 % 8,91 Md
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC. Action Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
-4,56 % 8,89 Md
RUMO S.A. Action Rumo S.A.
-3,01 % 8,21 Md
ALD Action ALD
+1,63 % 5,76 Md
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. Action Ryder System, Inc.
+4,46 % 5,32 Md
Fret et logistique terrestre - Autres
