La Compagnie des chemins de fer nationaux du Canada est une entreprise de transport et de logistique. Elle offre des services ferroviaires, intermodaux, de camionnage et de chaîne d'approvisionnement. Les services ferroviaires de la société offrent des équipements, des services de courtage en douane, de transbordement et de distribution, d'entreposage de wagons privés et autres. Ses services de conteneurs intermodaux aident les expéditeurs à étendre leur marché de porte à porte grâce à environ 23 terminaux intermodaux stratégiquement placés. Ses services intermodaux comprennent le fret à température contrôlée, les partenariats portuaires, les parcs logistiques, le transport de céréales en conteneurs, le courtage en douane, le transbordement et la distribution, etc. Ses services de camionnage comprennent le service porte-à-porte, le transport de marchandises à l'importation et à l'exportation, les services intercompagnies et les services spécialisés. Ses services de chaîne d'approvisionnement offrent des services complets à travers une gamme d'industries et de types de produits. Elle transporte chaque année plus de 300 millions de tonnes de ressources naturelles, de produits manufacturés et de produits finis à travers l'Amérique du Nord.

Secteur Frêt au sol et logistique