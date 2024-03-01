Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Actions
CNQ
CA1363851017
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|95,33 CAD
|+0,84 %
|+8,47 %
|+10,19 %
|15:01
|CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|14:07
|CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+8,89 %
|74,63 Md
|+1,91 %
|282 Md
|-3,04 %
|132 Md
|+24,31 %
|102 Md
|-5,37 %
|66,39 Md
|+4,58 %
|54,95 Md
|+1,51 %
|53,31 Md
|+1,10 %
|44,62 Md
|-0,68 %
|37,49 Md
|+17,69 %
|32,57 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Toronto S.E.
- Actualités Canadian Natural Resources Limited
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat