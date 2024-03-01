Canadian Natural Resources Limited est une société indépendante d'exploration, de développement et de production de pétrole brut et de gaz naturel basée au Canada. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent l'exploration et la production, l'exploitation et la valorisation des sables bitumineux, ainsi que les activités intermédiaires et le raffinage. Le secteur de l'exploration et de la production se concentre sur l'Amérique du Nord, en particulier l'ouest du Canada, la partie britannique de la mer du Nord, ainsi que la Côte d'Ivoire et l'Afrique du Sud dans l'offshore africain. Le secteur de l'extraction et de la valorisation des sables bitumineux produit du pétrole brut synthétique grâce aux activités d'extraction et de valorisation du bitume à Horizon Oil Sands et à sa participation directe et indirecte dans le projet de sables bitumineux de l'Athabasca. Dans l'Ouest canadien, dans le secteur intermédiaire et de raffinage, la société exerce certaines activités qui comprennent l'exploitation de pipelines, un système de cogénération d'électricité et un investissement dans le Northwest Redwater Partnership, une société en nom collectif formée pour valoriser et raffiner le bitume dans la province de l'Alberta.