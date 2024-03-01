Action CNQ CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Actions

CNQ

CA1363851017

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps Différé Toronto S.E.
 01/03/2024
95,33 CAD +0,84 % Graphique intraday de Canadian Natural Resources Limited +8,47 % +10,19 %
15:01 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
14:07 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Canadian Natural Resources Limited

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM
Le TSX enregistre sa plus longue série de gains mensuels en trois ans RE
Canadian Natural Resources Limited annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète terminée le 31 décembre 2023 CI
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
Canadian Natural Resources Limited annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre terminé le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
RBC Marchés des Capitaux estime que les résultats du quatrième trimestre 2023 de Canadian Natural Resources sont supérieurs aux prévisions MT
Canadian Natural Resources Limited déclare un dividende en espèces, payable le 5 avril 2024 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en hausse en pré-marché jeudi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
L'appréhension des données clés sur l'inflation pousse les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme d'actions à la baisse avant la cloche de jeudi. MT
Les contrats à terme du TSX sont en hausse avant les données sur l'inflation américaine RE
Canadian Natural Resources en hausse de 3 % dans les échanges pré-marché aux États-Unis après avoir affiché une hausse du BPA net ajusté au quatrième trimestre de 23 en glissement annuel, et augmenté son dividende de 5 %. MT
Le bénéfice ajusté du 4e trimestre de Canadian Natural Resources augmente, les revenus diminuent MT
Canadian Natural Resources dépasse les estimations de bénéfices pour le quatrième trimestre RE
Suncor Energy cherche à réduire les coûts d'exploitation élevés des mines de sables bitumineux RE
RBC Marchés des Capitaux présente les mises à jour de la production des sociétés canadiennes de sables bitumineux MT
RBC Capital Markets présente ses estimations pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 de Canadian Natural Resources MT
RBC Capital Markets présente ses meilleurs choix en matière d'énergie à l'approche de la saison des rapports du quatrième trimestre 2023 MT
RBC Capital Markets indique que les longueurs horizontales dans le BSOC continuent d'atteindre de nouveaux sommets MT
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
La production de pétrole de Suncor au Canada a augmenté au quatrième trimestre RE
Les producteurs de pétrole Canadian Natural et MEG Energy demandent à l'autorité de régulation de soutenir la demande de Trans Mountain RE
RBC Capital Markets annonce que la production de bitume en Alberta a augmenté de 2 % en séquentiel en novembre MT

Profil Société

Canadian Natural Resources Limited est une société indépendante d'exploration, de développement et de production de pétrole brut et de gaz naturel basée au Canada. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent l'exploration et la production, l'exploitation et la valorisation des sables bitumineux, ainsi que les activités intermédiaires et le raffinage. Le secteur de l'exploration et de la production se concentre sur l'Amérique du Nord, en particulier l'ouest du Canada, la partie britannique de la mer du Nord, ainsi que la Côte d'Ivoire et l'Afrique du Sud dans l'offshore africain. Le secteur de l'extraction et de la valorisation des sables bitumineux produit du pétrole brut synthétique grâce aux activités d'extraction et de valorisation du bitume à Horizon Oil Sands et à sa participation directe et indirecte dans le projet de sables bitumineux de l'Athabasca. Dans l'Ouest canadien, dans le secteur intermédiaire et de raffinage, la société exerce certaines activités qui comprennent l'exploitation de pipelines, un système de cogénération d'électricité et un investissement dans le Northwest Redwater Partnership, une société en nom collectif formée pour valoriser et raffiner le bitume dans la province de l'Alberta.
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
23
Dernier Cours de Cloture
94,54 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
97,95 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,61 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

