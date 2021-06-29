Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Centrus Energy Corp.
  6. Fonds
    LEU   US15643U1043

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.

(LEU)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 29/06 02:00:00
25.55 USD   -3.07%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.02%4.35%Etats Unis



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.
Durée : Période :
Centrus Energy Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Centrus Energy Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.13.96%365
CAMECO CORPORATION43.75%7 929
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM87.41%7 908
DENISON MINES CORP.91.67%1 054
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.42.75%1 034
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED104.00%997