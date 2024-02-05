Charter Communications, Inc.
Actions
CHTR
US16119P1084
Services intégrés de télécommunications
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|308,8 USD
|-3,27 %
|-19,30 %
|-20,93 %
|16:02
|CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
|ZM
|16:02
|CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Benchmark Company favorable sur le dossier
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-21,22 %
|47 218 M $
|+1,93 %
|187 Mrd $
|+10,17 %
|177 Mrd $
|+4,28 %
|122 Mrd $
|+8,36 %
|106 Mrd $
|+7,75 %
|70 009 M $
|-1,46 %
|56 488 M $
|+3,59 %
|55 652 M $
|-3,36 %
|44 942 M $
|+1,04 %
|36 100 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Charter Communications, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Charter Communications, Inc.
- Charter Communications, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre