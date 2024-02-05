Action CHTR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Charter Communications, Inc.

Actions

CHTR

US16119P1084

Services intégrés de télécommunications

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:58:23 05/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
308,8 USD -3,27 % Graphique intraday de Charter Communications, Inc. -19,30 % -20,93 %
16:02 CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
16:02 CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Benchmark Company favorable sur le dossier ZM
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Benchmark Company favorable sur le dossier ZM
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Wolfe Research toujours positif ZM
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Barclays reste pessimiste ZM
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Pivotal Research à l'achat ZM
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Le Dow et le S&P 500 atteignent de nouveaux sommets en clôture, le rallye de Meta et d'Amazon contribuant à stimuler les actions MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Le rallye des actions Meta et Amazon aide à stimuler les actions intrajournalières alors que les marchés évaluent les données sur l'emploi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées dans l'après-midi MT
Les plus fortes baisses de la mi-journée MT
L'action Charter Communications plonge suite à la baisse trimestrielle du nombre d'abonnés à la télévision payante et à la chute inattendue des bénéfices MT
Faits marquants à la mi-journée : L'indice de confiance des consommateurs du Michigan revu à la hausse ; les emplois non agricoles dépassent les prévisions ; Meta commence à verser un dividende trimestriel ; le procès de Tesla en Californie ; les suppressions d'emplois de Zuora. MT
Charter Communications : baisse des bénéfices au 4ème trimestre, hausse des revenus, baisse des actions MT
Charter Communications affiche une perte surprise du nombre d'abonnés à la large bande et un manque à gagner RE
Transcript : Charter Communications, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Les bénéfices de Charter Communications au 4ème trimestre baissent, le chiffre d'affaires augmente MT
Les actions progressent avant la cloche suite aux résultats des grandes entreprises technologiques ; l'Asie est surtout en hausse, l'Europe est forte MT
Charter Communications, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Charter Communications, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Tech et Tnotes : Le Meta bondit et l'emploi est en ligne de mire RE
Amazon et Meta pour faire oublier Apple Our Logo
Comcast devrait bien se comporter en raison de sa bonne position à long terme dans le secteur des médias, selon Oppenheimer MT
AT&T : la concurrence des câblo-opérateurs et la dépréciation de ses équipements pèsent sur les prévisions de bénéfices annuels RE

Profil Société

Charter Communications, Inc. figure parmi les principaux prestataires américains de services par câble. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations d'accès à Internet haut débit (41,2%) ; - prestations de diffusion de programmes TV et de vidéos à la demande (32,3%) ; - prestations de téléphonie (8,5%) ; - vente d'espaces publicitaires (3,5%) ; - autres (1,6%). Le solde du CA (12,9%) concerne les prestations de services par câble assurées auprès des clients commerciaux.
Secteur
Services intégrés de télécommunications
Agenda
26/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Charter Communications, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
27
Dernier Cours de Cloture
319,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
414,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29,87 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Autres services intégrés de télécommunications

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Action Charter Communications, Inc.
-21,22 % 47 218 M $
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED Action China Mobile Limited
+1,93 % 187 Mrd $
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Action Verizon Communications
+10,17 % 177 Mrd $
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Action Deutsche Telekom AG
+4,28 % 122 Mrd $
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Action Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
+8,36 % 106 Mrd $
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED Action China Telecom Corporation Limited
+7,75 % 70 009 M $
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
-1,46 % 56 488 M $
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY Action Saudi Telecom Company
+3,59 % 55 652 M $
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY Action Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
-3,36 % 44 942 M $
BCE INC. Action BCE Inc.
+1,04 % 36 100 M $
Autres services intégrés de télécommunications
