Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. est une société en commandite formée par Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). La société fournit du gaz naturel liquéfié (GNL) aux sociétés énergétiques intégrées, aux services publics et aux sociétés de négoce d'énergie. La société possède l'installation de liquéfaction et d'exportation de gaz naturel située à Sabine Pass, en Louisiane (le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass), avec six trains opérationnels. Outre les installations de liquéfaction de gaz naturel du terminal GNL de Sabine Pass (le projet de liquéfaction), le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass dispose également d'installations de regazéification opérationnelles et d'un gazoduc qui relie le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass à un certain nombre de grands gazoducs inter-États et intra-États. La société dispose d'une capacité de production totale d'environ 30 millions de tonnes de GNL par an. Elle possède également le gazoduc Creole Trail, qui relie le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass.