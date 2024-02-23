Action CQP CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Actions

CQP

US16411Q1013

Pétrole et gaz - services de transports

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:09:46 23/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
52,12 USD +1,81 % Graphique intraday de Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. -0,45 % +3,99 %
17:03 CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
22/02 CHENIERE ENERGY INC PREVOIT UN EBITDA EN 2024 DE 5,5 MILLIARDS DE DOLLARS... RE

Dernières actualités sur Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie glissent en pré-marché jeudi MT
Cheniere Energy : baisse du revenu net et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre MT
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Le chiffre d'affaires annuel de Cheniere Energy dans le secteur du GNL diminue en raison de la baisse des prix du gaz naturel RE
Icahn Enterprises nomme Andrew Teno au poste de PDG ; les actions chutent de 10 %. MT
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Cheniere Energy, Cheniere Energy Partners approuvés pour l'inscription à la Bourse de New York MT
INSTANT VIEW-Réaction à la décision des États-Unis de suspendre les examens des exportations de GNL RE
Les entreprises les plus touchées par la suspension des permis d'exportation de GNL aux États-Unis RE
Cheniere Energy Partners fixe un dividende trimestriel de 1,035 $ par unité MT
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. déclare une distribution trimestrielle, payable le 14 février 2024 CI
Le gel arctique et les problèmes de Freeport LNG réduisent l'approvisionnement en gaz naturel liquéfié des États-Unis RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie chutent mercredi en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Tellurian, promoteur de GNL, engage un conseiller financier - Martin Houston, président du conseil d'administration RE
Chatterjee Fund Management augmente sa participation dans le promoteur de GNL Tellurian à 7,3%. RE
À quoi ressemblerait une fusion entre Woodside et Santos ? RE
Tellurian annonce que le cofondateur Souki va quitter son poste de président RE
UBS note l'accord de commercialisation de la production intégrée d'ARC Resources avec Cheniere MT
Comment l'expédition de plus de gaz naturel américain vers l'Europe a contribué à alimenter la pollution au CO2 RE
Comment l'expédition de plus de gaz naturel américain vers l'Europe a contribué à alimenter la pollution au C02 RE
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre ZM

Graphique Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Profil Société

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. est une société en commandite formée par Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). La société fournit du gaz naturel liquéfié (GNL) aux sociétés énergétiques intégrées, aux services publics et aux sociétés de négoce d'énergie. La société possède l'installation de liquéfaction et d'exportation de gaz naturel située à Sabine Pass, en Louisiane (le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass), avec six trains opérationnels. Outre les installations de liquéfaction de gaz naturel du terminal GNL de Sabine Pass (le projet de liquéfaction), le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass dispose également d'installations de regazéification opérationnelles et d'un gazoduc qui relie le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass à un certain nombre de grands gazoducs inter-États et intra-États. La société dispose d'une capacité de production totale d'environ 30 millions de tonnes de GNL par an. Elle possède également le gazoduc Creole Trail, qui relie le terminal GNL de Sabine Pass.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - services de transports
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
51,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
50,14 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,06 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - services de transport - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. Action Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
+3,99 % 24 783 M $
ENBRIDGE INC. Action Enbridge Inc.
-1,43 % 74 117 M $
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. Action Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
+5,26 % 59 900 M $
ONEOK, INC.. Action Oneok, Inc..
+4,19 % 42 946 M $
WILLIAMS COMPANIES Action Williams Companies
+0,10 % 42 465 M $
TC ENERGY CORPORATION Action TC Energy Corporation
+3,71 % 41 333 M $
MPLX LP Action MPLX LP
+8,37 % 39 869 M $
KINDER MORGAN, INC. Action Kinder Morgan, Inc.
-2,07 % 38 306 M $
TARGA RESOURCES CORP. Action Targa Resources Corp.
+12,52 % 21 950 M $
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION Action Pembina Pipeline Corporation
+2,29 % 18 899 M $
Pétrole et gaz - services de transport - Autres
