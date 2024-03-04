CRH plc figure parmi les 1ers producteurs mondiaux de matériaux de construction, employant environ 75 800 personnes sur plus de 3 130 sites opérationnels dans 29 pays. C'est la plus grande entreprise de matériaux de construction en Amérique du Nord, une entreprise de matériaux lourds leader en Europe et possède un certain nombre de positions en Asie et en Amérique du Sud. CRH plc produit et fournit une gamme de matériaux de construction intégrés, de produits et de solutions innovantes que l'on retrouve dans tout l'environnement bâti, des grands projets d'infrastructures publiques aux bâtiments commerciaux et aux structures résidentielles.

Secteur Matériaux de construction