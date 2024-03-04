Action CRH CRH PLC
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

CRH plc

Actions

CRH

IE0001827041

Matériaux de construction

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:45:04 04/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
83,62 USD +0,03 % Graphique intraday de CRH plc +5,66 % +20,88 %
16:03 CRH PLC : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
15:02 CRH PLC : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur CRH plc

CRH PLC : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CRH PLC : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SigmaRoc exerce son option d'achat sur les activités britanniques de CRH dans le domaine de la chaux AN
SigmaRoc va acquérir les activités de chaux de CRH au Royaume-Uni pour 155 millions d'euros MT
Jefferies recommande d'acheter BP ; UBS recommande d'acheter Compass AN
Les actions européennes négociées aux États-Unis sous forme de certificats de dépôt américains augmentent vendredi, mais terminent la semaine sans changement. MT
CRH : dans le vert avec des propos de broker CF
CRH PLC : ODDO BHF toujours à l'achat ZM
CRH : Le rêve américain porte ses fruits Alphavalue
CRH : Oddo BHF relève son objectif de cours CF
Les actions européennes négociées aux Etats-Unis et les American Depositary Receipts sont orientés à la baisse dans les échanges de jeudi MT
CRH prévoit une nouvelle croissance des bénéfices après avoir dépassé son objectif pour 2023 RE
Transcript : CRH plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Les bénéfices ajustés de CRH augmentent en 2023 grâce à l'augmentation du chiffre d'affaires MT
CRH Public Limited Company donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
CRH : vise un bénéfice net de 3,55 à 3,80 MdsE en 2024 CF
CRH plc publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
La société de matériaux de construction CRH prolonge son programme de rachat d'actions de 300 millions de dollars MT
CRH affiche un résultat net attribuable inférieur pour l'exercice 23, mais un chiffre d'affaires en hausse MT
Les actions européennes négociées aux États-Unis sous forme de certificats de dépôt américains augmentent légèrement dans les échanges de mardi MT
Shein envisage une cotation à Londres après avoir rencontré des obstacles aux Etats-Unis AN
La hausse est déjà finie ? Our Logo
En direct des Marchés : Bouygues, Edenred, Eurofins, GTT, Orange, Elis, Seb, Puma, Chevron... Our Logo
L'irlandais CRH reprend son homologue australien Adbri MT
CRH conclut un accord pour l'acquisition de la société australienne Adbri MT

Graphique CRH plc

Graphique CRH plc
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

CRH plc figure parmi les 1ers producteurs mondiaux de matériaux de construction, employant environ 75 800 personnes sur plus de 3 130 sites opérationnels dans 29 pays. C'est la plus grande entreprise de matériaux de construction en Amérique du Nord, une entreprise de matériaux lourds leader en Europe et possède un certain nombre de positions en Asie et en Amérique du Sud. CRH plc produit et fournit une gamme de matériaux de construction intégrés, de produits et de solutions innovantes que l'on retrouve dans tout l'environnement bâti, des grands projets d'infrastructures publiques aux bâtiments commerciaux et aux structures résidentielles.
Secteur
Matériaux de construction
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour CRH plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
83,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
86,42 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,37 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Matériaux de construction - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CRH PLC Action CRH plc
+20,88 % 57,38 Md
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Action Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
+20,32 % 36,47 Md
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY Action Vulcan Materials Company
+18,44 % 35,36 Md
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED Action UltraTech Cement Limited
-5,00 % 35,16 Md
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. Action Posco Future M Co., Ltd.
-6,82 % 18,41 Md
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED Action Grasim Industries Limited
+4,65 % 18,39 Md
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG Action Heidelberg Materials AG
+10,25 % 18,05 Md
AMBUJA CEMENTS Action Ambuja Cements
+18,48 % 14,82 Md
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
+1,36 % 11,41 Md
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. Action Summit Materials, Inc.
+14,85 % 7,53 Md
Matériaux de construction - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action CRH plc - Nyse
  4. Actualités CRH plc
  5. CRH plc : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat