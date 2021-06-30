Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Danaos Corporation
  6. Fonds
    DAC   MHY1968P1218

DANAOS CORPORATION

(DAC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 30/06 19:36:41
76.29 USD   +2.58%
26/05DANAOS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
29/03DANAOS CORPORATION  : Fearnley Securities désormais positif sur le dossier
ZM
2019DANAOS CO : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 14
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique DANAOS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Danaos Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Danaos Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Cloture 74,37 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 76,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,19%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DANAOS CORPORATION247.04%1 622
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.384.03%30 219
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 628
PAO SOVCOMFLOT1.78%3 037
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.157.42%2 409
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.26.15%1 696