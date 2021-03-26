Connexion
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(PLAY)
  Rapport
49.145 USD   +2.45%
ETFs positionnés sur DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...-3.31%0.12%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-3.84%0.11%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-4.44%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-6.12%0.06%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...-2.56%0.02%MondeActions



Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 47,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -27,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -70,8%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.59.79%2 206
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.88%128 207
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.02%39 807
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.23.80%19 059
SODEXO16.84%14 851
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED1.20%5 379
