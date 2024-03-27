|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|27,45 EUR
|+1,67 %
|+2,05 %
|+9,44 %
|13:38
|DELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZD
|25/03
|Aperçu de Dpa-AFX : ENTREPRISES du 25.03.2024 - 15h15
|DP
Révisions de BNA
Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+9,56 %
|7,71 Md
|+2,86 %
|357 Md
|+29,24 %
|272 Md
|+26,54 %
|162 Md
|+22,95 %
|107 Md
|+7,28 %
|76,55 Md
|+41,83 %
|56,67 Md
|+39,86 %
|52,12 Md
|+8,91 %
|38,87 Md
|+3,44 %
|30,38 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Delivery Hero SE - Xetra
- Actualités Delivery Hero SE
- DELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat