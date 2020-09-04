Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    CAP   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(CAP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ENCAVIS AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Quaero Capital Infras Secs C-EUR AccNON5.00%0.00%NC1M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ENCAVIS AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR-2.60%2.86%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR-2.53%2.86%AllemagneActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-1.09%0.54%EuropeActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.13%-AllemagneActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
La tech qui cache la forêt
Graphique ENCAVIS AG
Durée : Période :
Encavis AG : Graphique analyse technique Encavis AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,03 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,76 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,19%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,52%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENCAVIS AG46.54%2 252
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.36.38%14 771
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-2.13%10 858
NORTHLAND POWER INC.34.19%5 696
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.41.96%4 598
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP9.57%3 780
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group