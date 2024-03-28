Action ENGN ENGENE HOLDINGS INC.
enGene Holdings Inc.

Actions

ENGN

CA29286M1059

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

17:00 ENGENE HOLDINGS INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
11/03 EnGene Holdings Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 janvier 2024 CI

ENGENE HOLDINGS INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
EnGene Holdings Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 janvier 2024 CI
ENGENE HOLDINGS INC. : Morgan Stanley relève son opinion ZM
ENGENE HOLDINGS INC. : Leerink Partners toujours positif ZM
Les plus fortes hausses de la mi-journée MT
EnGene Holdings Inc. annonce la démission de Jason Hanson en tant que membre du conseil d'administration CI
EnGene Holdings Inc. annonce la démission de Jason Hanson de son poste de directeur général CI
EnGene Holdings Inc. nomme Lee Giguere au poste de directeur juridique et secrétaire général CI
EnGene Holdings Inc. nomme Lota S. Zoth membre du conseil d'administration et présidente du comité d'audit CI
EnGene Holdings Inc nomme Ryan Daws à la tête du développement commercial CI

Profil Société

enGene Holdings Inc. est une société holding. La société, par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale enGene Inc. développe des thérapies géniques non virales basées sur l'administration localisée d'acides nucléiques dans les tissus des muqueuses. La plateforme de chitosane à double dérivation (DDX), dont la société est propriétaire, offre une grande souplesse en matière de charge utile, y compris l'ADN et diverses formes d'ARN, avec une large application au niveau des tissus et des maladies. Dans des modèles précliniques animaux et in vitro, il a été démontré que la technologie DDX de la société induit efficacement l'expression de gènes thérapeutiques après leur administration dans les poumons, le tractus gastro-intestinal et les voies urinaires. Son produit phare, le voraplasmide détalimogène (EG-70), est en cours de développement pour le traitement du cancer de la vessie non invasif sur le plan musculaire (NMIBC) résistant au bacille calmette-guérin (BCG) et du carcinome in situ (CIS). EG-70 est une nouvelle thérapie génique non virale conçue pour provoquer une réponse immunitaire locale après son administration dans l'urothélium de la vessie.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
16/04/2024 - Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
2
Dernier Cours de Cloture
17,24 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
35,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+105,92 %
Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ENGENE HOLDINGS INC. Action enGene Holdings Inc.
+95,02 % 751 M
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Action Iqvia Holdings Inc.
+9,07 % 45,97 Md
LONZA GROUP AG Action Lonza Group AG
+52,45 % 43,93 Md
MODERNA, INC. Action Moderna, Inc.
+7,29 % 42,34 Md
CELLTRION, INC. Action Celltrion, Inc.
-8,78 % 28,27 Md
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action ICON Public Limited Company
+18,13 % 27,18 Md
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-20,93 % 19,44 Md
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
+14,59 % 13,83 Md
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. Action Medpace Holdings, Inc.
+31,90 % 12,4 Md
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Action United Therapeutics Corporation
+8,52 % 11,45 Md
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres
