enGene Holdings Inc. est une société holding. La société, par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale enGene Inc. développe des thérapies géniques non virales basées sur l'administration localisée d'acides nucléiques dans les tissus des muqueuses. La plateforme de chitosane à double dérivation (DDX), dont la société est propriétaire, offre une grande souplesse en matière de charge utile, y compris l'ADN et diverses formes d'ARN, avec une large application au niveau des tissus et des maladies. Dans des modèles précliniques animaux et in vitro, il a été démontré que la technologie DDX de la société induit efficacement l'expression de gènes thérapeutiques après leur administration dans les poumons, le tractus gastro-intestinal et les voies urinaires. Son produit phare, le voraplasmide détalimogène (EG-70), est en cours de développement pour le traitement du cancer de la vessie non invasif sur le plan musculaire (NMIBC) résistant au bacille calmette-guérin (BCG) et du carcinome in situ (CIS). EG-70 est une nouvelle thérapie génique non virale conçue pour provoquer une réponse immunitaire locale après son administration dans l'urothélium de la vessie.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale