Fonds positionnés sur ESKER Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position MAM Entreprises Familiales C NON -9.00% 16.00% 1.23M EUR Pluvalca France Small Caps A NON -8.00% 25.00% 6.79M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur ESKER ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR 0.05% 1.98% France Actions





Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion

Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 130,90 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 146,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas -26,2%

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ESKER 58.01% 975 SAP SE 18.23% 200 221 ORACLE CORPORATION 8.51% 172 122 INTUIT INC. 30.70% 89 246 SERVICENOW INC. 72.75% 87 831 DOCUSIGN, INC. 189.31% 39 661