|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|-0.97%
|3.76%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|-0.76%
|2.18%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|-0.93%
|1.91%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estat...
|0.39%
|1.84%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|1.64%
|1.43%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-0.43%
|1.43%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...
|0.23%
|0.63%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|2.28%
|0.48%
|Monde
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|2.58%
|0.26%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|1.54%
|0.26%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR
|0.44%
|0.06%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR
|0.85%
|0.05%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR
|0.79%
|0.05%
|-
|Europe
|Actions