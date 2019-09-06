Connexion
FlatexDEGIRO AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 26/11 13:29:31
52.55 EUR   +1.45%
16/11FLATEX AG : Au contact de seuils importants
11/11FLATEX : Hauck & Aufhauser maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
11/11FLATEX : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur FLATEXDEGIRO AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Cogefi Prospective PNON31.00%30.00%1.19M EUR
Eleva UCITS Eleva Ldrs SMCap Eurp I accNON12.00%0.00%NC4.78M EUR
M&G Pan Eurp Sel Smllr Coms USD C AccNON0.00%16.00%5.63M USD
Richelieu Family Small Cap FNON13.00%0.00%NC1.96M EUR
Vontobel European Md and Sm Cp Eq I EURNON-1.00%36.00%3.34M EUR





Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 56,14 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 51,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,38%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,54%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG111.43%1 679
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.54%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%257 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.72%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%192 351
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.23%168 558
