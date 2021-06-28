Connexion
    FOR   US3462321015

FORESTAR GROUP INC.

(FOR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/06 19:38:05
20.435 USD   -1.38%
23/06FORESTAR GROUP INC. : Un niveau d'achat
16/04FORESTAR GROUP INC.  : Wells Fargo Securities favorable sur le dossier
ZM
12/04FORESTAR GROUP INC. : Toujours du potentiel
ETFs positionnés sur FORESTAR GROUP INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.1%4.35%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD0.03%4.29%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 ETF - USD0.02%4.57%Etats Unis
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.01%3.20%Etats Unis



Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,72 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 44,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FORESTAR GROUP INC.2.68%1 018
VINCI14.63%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.28%28 849
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-5.26%24 491
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.23%22 538