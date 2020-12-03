Connexion
GENERIX GROUP S.A.

GENERIX GROUP S.A.

(GENX)
Fonds positionnés sur GENERIX GROUP S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Midcaps ACNON-2.00%30.00%5.53M EUR
Amplegest PME ACNON6.00%48.00%4.63M EUR
Cogefi Chrysalide PNON32.00%34.00%0.23M EUR
Haas Actions Entrepreneurs INON10.00%0.00%NC0.25M EUR





Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,84 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GENERIX GROUP S.A.2.09%185
ACCENTURE PLC18.56%158 176
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES27.19%139 912
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.03%111 044
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.45%73 576
INFOSYS LIMITED56.04%65 640
