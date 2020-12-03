Fonds positionnés sur GENERIX GROUP S.A. Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Amplegest Midcaps AC NON -2.00% 30.00% 5.53M EUR Amplegest PME AC NON 6.00% 48.00% 4.63M EUR Cogefi Chrysalide P NON 32.00% 34.00% 0.23M EUR Haas Actions Entrepreneurs I NON 10.00% 0.00% NC 0.25M EUR









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Seconde vague Graphique GENERIX GROUP S.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 8,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,84 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,0% Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GENERIX GROUP S.A. 2.09% 185 ACCENTURE PLC 18.56% 158 176 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 27.19% 139 912 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -7.03% 111 044 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. 2.45% 73 576 INFOSYS LIMITED 56.04% 65 640