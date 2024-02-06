GFL Environmental Inc. est une société canadienne de services environnementaux diversifiés. La société fournit des services de gestion des déchets solides non dangereux, des services de remise en état des infrastructures et des sols, ainsi que des services de gestion des déchets liquides. Ses secteurs d'activité comprennent les déchets solides, qui comprennent les sites d'enfouissement et les installations de récupération des matériaux, et les services environnementaux, qui comprennent la gestion des déchets liquides et les services de remise en état des sols. Sa gamme de services comprend la collecte des déchets résidentiels, la collecte des déchets commerciaux, les services de nettoyage industriel, les services de location de bennes à ordures, les déchets liquides et dangereux et les services d'assainissement des sols. Elle propose aux clients commerciaux, institutionnels et industriels une gamme de services de traitement des déchets dangereux pour l'environnement, allant de l'emballage sur site à l'élimination ou au recyclage sous licence, en passant par la fourniture de conteneurs et le transport. Elle possède, exploite et gère des installations d'élimination, de transfert et de recyclage de déchets solides et liquides en Amérique du Nord.

Secteur Services et équipements environnementaux