Action GFL GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.
GFL Environmental Inc.

Actions

GFL

CA36168Q1046

Services et équipements environnementaux

Temps Différé Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 20:12:21 06/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
47,49 CAD -1,92 % Graphique intraday de GFL Environmental Inc. +4,26 % +3,94 %
Profil Société

GFL Environmental Inc. est une société canadienne de services environnementaux diversifiés. La société fournit des services de gestion des déchets solides non dangereux, des services de remise en état des infrastructures et des sols, ainsi que des services de gestion des déchets liquides. Ses secteurs d'activité comprennent les déchets solides, qui comprennent les sites d'enfouissement et les installations de récupération des matériaux, et les services environnementaux, qui comprennent la gestion des déchets liquides et les services de remise en état des sols. Sa gamme de services comprend la collecte des déchets résidentiels, la collecte des déchets commerciaux, les services de nettoyage industriel, les services de location de bennes à ordures, les déchets liquides et dangereux et les services d'assainissement des sols. Elle propose aux clients commerciaux, institutionnels et industriels une gamme de services de traitement des déchets dangereux pour l'environnement, allant de l'emballage sur site à l'élimination ou au recyclage sous licence, en passant par la fourniture de conteneurs et le transport. Elle possède, exploite et gère des installations d'élimination, de transfert et de recyclage de déchets solides et liquides en Amérique du Nord.
Secteur
Services et équipements environnementaux
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour GFL Environmental Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
48,42 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
49,21 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+1,63 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion des déchets, services de recyclage et d'élimination des déchets

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC. Action GFL Environmental Inc.
+4,09 % 13 272 M $
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. Action Waste Connections, Inc.
+5,15 % 40 496 M $
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. Action Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
+1,80 % 4 996 M $
STERICYCLE, INC. Action Stericycle, Inc.
-2,72 % 4 411 M $
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED Action Cleanaway Waste Management Limited
-3,72 % 3 764 M $
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD. Action Zhefu Holding Group Co., Ltd.
-5,29 % 2 128 M $
GRANDBLUE ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD. Action Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd.
-9,00 % 1 689 M $
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED Action China Conch Venture Holdings Limited
-1,54 % 1 400 M $
DAISEKI CO.,LTD. Action Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
+4,34 % 1 365 M $
SHANGHAI ENVIRONMENT GROUP CO., LTD Action Shanghai Environment Group Co., Ltd
-6,01 % 1 254 M $
Gestion des déchets, services de recyclage et d'élimination des déchets
