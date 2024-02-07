Godrej Properties Limited est une société basée en Inde qui se consacre principalement à la construction immobilière, au développement et à d'autres activités connexes. La société opère par le biais du développement du segment des biens immobiliers. Elle opère par le biais de la marque Godrej. Les projets de la société comprennent Godrej Avenues, Godrej Reserve, Godrej Icon, Godrej Air - Phase 1, Godrej 101, Godrej United, Godrej Platinum et Godrej Two. La société est présente dans la région métropolitaine de Mumbai (MMR), la région de la capitale nationale, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Chennai et Chandigarh. Ses filiales comprennent Godrej Realty Private Limited, Godrej Garden City Properties Private Limited, Prakritiplaza Facilities Management Private Limited, Godrej Prakriti Facilities Private Limited, Godrej Genesis Facilities Management Private Limited, Godrej Projects Development Limited, Godrej Hillside Properties Private Limited et Godrej Highrises Properties Private Limited.

Secteur Développement et opérations immobilières