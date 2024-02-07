Action GODREJPROP GODREJ PROPERTIES LIMITED
Godrej Properties Limited

Actions

GODREJPROP

INE484J01027

Développement et opérations immobilières

Temps Différé NSE India S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 12:43:35 07/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
2 295 INR -0,25 % Graphique intraday de Godrej Properties Limited -3,47 % +13,97 %
12:42 GODREJ PROPERTIES LIMITED : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
06:22 Godrej Properties enregistre une hausse de son bénéfice net consolidé au troisième trimestre fiscal MT

Graphique Godrej Properties Limited

Graphique Godrej Properties Limited
Profil Société

Godrej Properties Limited est une société basée en Inde qui se consacre principalement à la construction immobilière, au développement et à d'autres activités connexes. La société opère par le biais du développement du segment des biens immobiliers. Elle opère par le biais de la marque Godrej. Les projets de la société comprennent Godrej Avenues, Godrej Reserve, Godrej Icon, Godrej Air - Phase 1, Godrej 101, Godrej United, Godrej Platinum et Godrej Two. La société est présente dans la région métropolitaine de Mumbai (MMR), la région de la capitale nationale, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Chennai et Chandigarh. Ses filiales comprennent Godrej Realty Private Limited, Godrej Garden City Properties Private Limited, Prakritiplaza Facilities Management Private Limited, Godrej Prakriti Facilities Private Limited, Godrej Genesis Facilities Management Private Limited, Godrej Projects Development Limited, Godrej Hillside Properties Private Limited et Godrej Highrises Properties Private Limited.
Secteur
Développement et opérations immobilières
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Godrej Properties Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
2 300 INR
Objectif de cours Moyen
1 953 INR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-15,10 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Autre développement et opérations immobilières

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GODREJ PROPERTIES LIMITED Action Godrej Properties Limited
+13,97 % 7 701 M $
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED Action Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
-13,74 % 26 559 M $
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. Action Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
+15,59 % 24 286 M $
DLF LIMITED Action DLF Limited
+13,91 % 23 763 M $
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED Action China Resources Land Limited
-15,71 % 22 424 M $
EMAAR PROPERTIES Action Emaar Properties
-5,68 % 17 880 M $
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD. Action Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
+7,98 % 17 774 M $
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. Action SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
+3,34 % 17 467 M $
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. Action China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.
-16,42 % 17 097 M $
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED Action CK Asset Holdings Limited
-8,80 % 16 195 M $
Autre développement et opérations immobilières
