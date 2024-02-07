Godrej Properties Limited
Actions
GODREJPROP
INE484J01027
Développement et opérations immobilières
|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|2 295 INR
|-0,25 %
|-3,47 %
|+13,97 %
|12:42
|GODREJ PROPERTIES LIMITED : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|06:22
|Godrej Properties enregistre une hausse de son bénéfice net consolidé au troisième trimestre fiscal
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+13,97 %
|7 701 M $
|-13,74 %
|26 559 M $
|+15,59 %
|24 286 M $
|+13,91 %
|23 763 M $
|-15,71 %
|22 424 M $
|-5,68 %
|17 880 M $
|+7,98 %
|17 774 M $
|+3,34 %
|17 467 M $
|-16,42 %
|17 097 M $
|-8,80 %
|16 195 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Godrej Properties Limited - NSE India S.E.
- Actualités Godrej Properties Limited
- Godrej Properties Limited : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat