Green Plains Inc. est une société de bioraffinage. La société se concentre sur le développement et l'utilisation de technologies de fermentation, agricoles et biologiques dans la transformation de cultures annuellement renouvelables en ingrédients durables à valeur ajoutée. Son segment de production d'éthanol comprend la production d'éthanol, de drêches de distillerie, de protéines et d'huile de maïs renouvelable dans onze usines d'éthanol situées en Illinois, en Indiana, en Iowa, au Minnesota, au Nebraska et au Tennessee. Le segment Agribusiness and Energy Services comprend l'approvisionnement en grains, avec une capacité de stockage d'environ 25,3 millions de boisseaux, et son activité de commercialisation des produits de base, qui commercialise, vend et distribue l'éthanol, les drêches de distillerie, les protéines et l'huile de maïs renouvelable produits dans ses usines d'éthanol. Son secteur Partenariat fournit des services de stockage et de transport de carburant en possédant, exploitant, développant et acquérant des réservoirs de stockage d'éthanol et de carburant, des terminaux, des actifs de transport et d'autres actifs et entreprises connexes.

Secteur Carburants renouvelables