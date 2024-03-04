Action GPRE GREEN PLAINS INC.
Green Plains Inc.

GPRE

US3932221043

Carburants renouvelables

 19:47:43 04/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
20,52 USD -3,48 % Graphique intraday de Green Plains Inc. -6,74 % -18,75 %
19:01 GREEN PLAINS INC. : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
29/02 Transcript : Green Plains Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, Feb-29-2024 03:30 PM

Dernières actualités sur Green Plains Inc.

GREEN PLAINS INC. : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : Green Plains Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, Feb-29-2024 03:30 PM
GREEN PLAINS INC. : UBS toujours à l'achat ZM
Green Plains Inc fournit des informations aux actionnaires CI
Green Plains affiche un bénéfice net au 4ème trimestre alors que le chiffre d'affaires est en baisse ; initie une revue stratégique -- Les actions augmentent MT
Transcript : Green Plains Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
Green Plains Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Green Plains Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Green Plains Inc. lance un processus d'examen formel pour évaluer les alternatives stratégiques CI
GREEN PLAINS INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours positif ZM
GREEN PLAINS INC. : Oppenheimer favorable sur le dossier ZM
GREEN PLAINS INC. : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
GREEN PLAINS INC. : BofA Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Green Plains finalise l'acquisition de Green Plains Partners MT
Green Plains Inc. (NasdaqGS:GPRE) a conclu l'acquisition de la participation restante de 50,15 % dans Green Plains Partners LP (NasdaqGM:GPP) auprès de No Street GP LP et d'autres parties. CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie ralentissent en fin d'après-midi vendredi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont mitigées dans les échanges de l'après-midi de vendredi MT
Green Plains et Green Plains Partners s'apprêtent à fusionner à la suite d'un vote favorable des investisseurs MT
Transcript : Green Plains Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference, Jan-05-2024 08:10 AM
Transcript : Green Plains Partners LP, Green Plains Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
Green Plains Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
GREEN PLAINS INC. : BofA Securities reste à l'achat ZM
Green Plains et Green Plains Partners signent un accord de fusion MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie légèrement en hausse en fin de journée lundi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en hausse lundi après-midi MT

Graphique Green Plains Inc.

Profil Société

Green Plains Inc. est une société de bioraffinage. La société se concentre sur le développement et l'utilisation de technologies de fermentation, agricoles et biologiques dans la transformation de cultures annuellement renouvelables en ingrédients durables à valeur ajoutée. Son segment de production d'éthanol comprend la production d'éthanol, de drêches de distillerie, de protéines et d'huile de maïs renouvelable dans onze usines d'éthanol situées en Illinois, en Indiana, en Iowa, au Minnesota, au Nebraska et au Tennessee. Le segment Agribusiness and Energy Services comprend l'approvisionnement en grains, avec une capacité de stockage d'environ 25,3 millions de boisseaux, et son activité de commercialisation des produits de base, qui commercialise, vend et distribue l'éthanol, les drêches de distillerie, les protéines et l'huile de maïs renouvelable produits dans ses usines d'éthanol. Son secteur Partenariat fournit des services de stockage et de transport de carburant en possédant, exploitant, développant et acquérant des réservoirs de stockage d'éthanol et de carburant, des terminaux, des actifs de transport et d'autres actifs et entreprises connexes.
Carburants renouvelables
29/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Green Plains Inc.

B
Consensus des Analystes

Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
21,26 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
34,61 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+62,80 %
Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GREEN PLAINS INC. Action Green Plains Inc.
-18,75 % 1,37 Md
CROPENERGIES AG Action CropEnergies AG
+0,17 % 1,09 Md
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION Action REX American Resources Corporation
-8,01 % 758 M
CARDINAL ETHANOL, LLC Action Cardinal Ethanol, LLC
+11,44 % 317 M
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC. Action Alto Ingredients, Inc.
-15,98 % 169 M
RED TRAIL ENERGY, LLC Action Red Trail Energy, LLC
-2,56 % 153 M
AEMETIS, INC. Action Aemetis, Inc.
-33,21 % 139 M
GRANITE FALLS ENERGY, LLC Action Granite Falls Energy, LLC
-2,86 % 104 M
HIGHWATER ETHANOL, LLC Action Highwater Ethanol, LLC
+1,47 % 80,82 M
PT MADUSARI MURNI INDAH TBK Action PT Madusari Murni Indah Tbk
-9,04 % 58,95 M
