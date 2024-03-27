Action A009540 HD KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.

Actions

A009540

KR7009540006

Construction navale

Cours en clôture Korea S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 00:00:00 26/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
124 900 KRW +0,40 % Graphique intraday de HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. +0,32 % +3,31 %
HD KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. : Nomura maintient sa recommandation neutre
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co, Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023

Dernières actualités sur HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.

Profil Société

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, anciennement Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd, est une société coréenne active dans le secteur de la construction navale. La société exerce ses activités dans cinq secteurs. Le secteur de la construction navale se consacre à la construction de navires de forage, de transporteurs de pétrole brut, de porte-conteneurs et de transporteurs de produits pétroliers raffinés. Le secteur de l'énergie verte est engagé dans la fabrication et la vente de produits tels que les modules solaires et les systèmes de contrôle. Le segment des installations offshore est engagé dans la fabrication et l'installation de structures offshore, ainsi que dans la fabrication et la vente d'installations flottantes de production de pétrole brut et d'installations de traitement chimique. Le segment Engine Machinery est engagé dans la fabrication et la vente de produits tels que les moteurs marins et les installations de production d'énergie diesel. Le secteur "Autres" est engagé dans la recherche et le développement de technologies futures.
Secteur
Construction navale
Agenda
13/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
124 900 KRW
Objectif de cours Moyen
148 545 KRW
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+18,93 %
Secteur Construction navale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HD KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Action HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.
+3,31 % 6,57 Md
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED Action China CSSC Holdings Limited
+18,78 % 21,67 Md
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED Action China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited
+9,20 % 14,25 Md
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. Action Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
+16,90 % 5,76 Md
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD. Action Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.
+22,82 % 5,52 Md
SEATRIUM LIMITED Action Seatrium Limited
-32,20 % 4,11 Md
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED Action CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited
+2,69 % 3,63 Md
COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED Action Cochin Shipyard Limited
+31,56 % 2,82 Md
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD. Action Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd.
-23,79 % 1,92 Md
MITSUI E&S CO., LTD. Action MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd.
+178,75 % 1,42 Md
Construction navale - Autres
