HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, anciennement Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd, est une société coréenne active dans le secteur de la construction navale. La société exerce ses activités dans cinq secteurs. Le secteur de la construction navale se consacre à la construction de navires de forage, de transporteurs de pétrole brut, de porte-conteneurs et de transporteurs de produits pétroliers raffinés. Le secteur de l'énergie verte est engagé dans la fabrication et la vente de produits tels que les modules solaires et les systèmes de contrôle. Le segment des installations offshore est engagé dans la fabrication et l'installation de structures offshore, ainsi que dans la fabrication et la vente d'installations flottantes de production de pétrole brut et d'installations de traitement chimique. Le segment Engine Machinery est engagé dans la fabrication et la vente de produits tels que les moteurs marins et les installations de production d'énergie diesel. Le secteur "Autres" est engagé dans la recherche et le développement de technologies futures.

Secteur Construction navale