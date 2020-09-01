Connexion
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
ETFs positionnés sur INTEL CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value...-0.12%4.08%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...0.00%3.84%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...3.35%3.84%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...-2.30%3.84%Etats UnisActions
IShares Core MSCI US Quality Divide...-1.22%3.66%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sec...4.65%3.65%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ...3.86%3.56%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Xtrackers MSCI North America High D...-0.90%3.52%Amérique du NordActions
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Tech...4.26%3.32%-Etats UnisActions - Technologies de l'information
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...2.51%3.25%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...2.75%3.25%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...2.56%3.25%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...4.09%3.25%Etats UnisActions
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF...1.15%3.23%Etats UnisActions
IShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF -...0.67%3.16%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF - USD1.76%3.02%Etats UnisActions - Semi-conducteurs
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD3.89%2.99%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD2.24%2.87%MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA I...1.27%2.81%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...3.91%2.71%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
STMicroelectronics, tiraillé entre Apple et Huawei
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 44
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,52 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 50,95 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 96,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-14.87%216 690
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%376 205
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.36%330 083
BROADCOM INC.9.85%139 619
QUALCOMM, INC.34.99%134 376
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.85%130 201
