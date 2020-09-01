|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value...
|-0.12%
|4.08%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|0.00%
|3.84%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|3.35%
|3.84%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|-2.30%
|3.84%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|IShares Core MSCI US Quality Divide...
|-1.22%
|3.66%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sec...
|4.65%
|3.65%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ...
|3.86%
|3.56%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers MSCI North America High D...
|-0.90%
|3.52%
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Tech...
|4.26%
|3.32%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|2.51%
|3.25%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|2.75%
|3.25%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|2.56%
|3.25%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
|4.09%
|3.25%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF...
|1.15%
|3.23%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|IShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF -...
|0.67%
|3.16%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF - USD
|1.76%
|3.02%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Semi-conducteurs
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD
|3.89%
|2.99%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD
|2.24%
|2.87%
|Monde
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA I...
|1.27%
|2.81%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...
|3.91%
|2.71%
|-
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions - Technologie