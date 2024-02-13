Action IFP INTERFOR CORPORATION
Interfor Corporation

Sylviculture

 18:42:01 13/02/2024
19,22 CAD -1,64 % Graphique intraday de Interfor Corporation -5,13 % -18,14 %
18:01 INTERFOR CORPORATION : BMO Capital à l'achat ZM
12/02 INTERFOR CORPORATION : TD Securities relève son opinion ZM

Dernières actualités sur Interfor Corporation

INTERFOR CORPORATION : BMO Capital à l'achat ZM
INTERFOR CORPORATION : TD Securities relève son opinion ZM
INTERFOR CORPORATION : CIBC World Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : Interfor Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2024
Interfor Corporation publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Interfor Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
RBC Marchés des Capitaux note les fermetures d'usines de West Fraser et présente les statistiques sur le bois d'œuvre MT
INTERFOR CORPORATION : TD Securities n'est plus positif ZM
RBC Marchés des Capitaux note les statistiques de production de bois d'œuvre en septembre et mentionne Canfor MT
RBC s'entretient avec le PDG d'Interfor sur les perspectives en 2024 et d'autres sujets MT
Interfor Corporation autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Interfor Corporation (TSX:IFP) annonce un rachat d'actions pour 5 100 812 actions, représentant 9,92% de son capital social émis. CI
Transcript : Interfor Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
Interfor Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
RBC Capital sur les produits forestiers - Réflexion sur les valorisations des producteurs de bois d'œuvre MT
Interfor Corporation nomme Geoffrey Evans administrateur indépendant CI
RBC Marchés des Capitaux choisit ses favoris dans le secteur du papier et des produits forestiers MT
RBC Marchés des Capitaux indique que les expéditions de pâte ont augmenté en août ; mentionne les produits de Canfor Pulp MT
RBC Capital Markets annonce une baisse de 9,8 % de la production de bois d'œuvre d'une année sur l'autre en juin MT
Transcript : Interfor Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023
Interfor affiche une perte nette au deuxième trimestre et des ventes en baisse en glissement annuel MT
Interfor Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
RBC Capital Markets donne un aperçu des résultats du deuxième trimestre des sociétés de papier et de produits forestiers MT
RBC Marchés des Capitaux sur les produits forestiers : La production de bois d'œuvre a baissé en glissement annuel en mars ; Mise à jour sur les incendies de forêt au Canada ; 2ème de 3 parties MT
RBC Marchés des Capitaux sur les produits forestiers : La production de bois d'œuvre a baissé en mars ; Mise à jour sur les incendies de forêt au Canada ; 3ème de 3 parties MT

Profil Société

Interfor Corporation est une entreprise de produits forestiers basée au Canada. La société et ses filiales fabriquent des produits en bois au Canada et aux États-Unis pour les vendre sur les marchés du monde entier. La société exerce ses activités dans le secteur des produits en bois massif. La société propose ses produits dans deux catégories, à savoir le bois de construction et le bois de spécialité. Les produits de la société comprennent le bois de sciage MSR (machine-stress rated) d'Interfor, le bois de sciage Western HQ d'Interfor, le bois de sciage à colombages d'Interfor, les planches de terrasse Elite d'Interfor, les planches et bordures de toit Elite d'Interfor, les panneaux à joints en V Elite, les panneaux Fineline Elite d'Interfor, les bardages à gorge et à clin Elite d'Interfor, les bardages à chanfrein Elite d'Interfor et les bardages à joint creux Elite d'Interfor. Elle produit des solives de qualité pour les projets de planchers et de toits résidentiels et commerciaux. La société a une capacité de production annuelle de bois d'uvre d'environ 5,2 milliards de pieds-planche et offre une gamme variée de produits de bois d'uvre à des clients du monde entier.
Sylviculture
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
6
Dernier Cours de Cloture
19,54 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
28 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+43,30 %
Révisions de BNA

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
