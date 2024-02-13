Interfor Corporation est une entreprise de produits forestiers basée au Canada. La société et ses filiales fabriquent des produits en bois au Canada et aux États-Unis pour les vendre sur les marchés du monde entier. La société exerce ses activités dans le secteur des produits en bois massif. La société propose ses produits dans deux catégories, à savoir le bois de construction et le bois de spécialité. Les produits de la société comprennent le bois de sciage MSR (machine-stress rated) d'Interfor, le bois de sciage Western HQ d'Interfor, le bois de sciage à colombages d'Interfor, les planches de terrasse Elite d'Interfor, les planches et bordures de toit Elite d'Interfor, les panneaux à joints en V Elite, les panneaux Fineline Elite d'Interfor, les bardages à gorge et à clin Elite d'Interfor, les bardages à chanfrein Elite d'Interfor et les bardages à joint creux Elite d'Interfor. Elle produit des solives de qualité pour les projets de planchers et de toits résidentiels et commerciaux. La société a une capacité de production annuelle de bois d'uvre d'environ 5,2 milliards de pieds-planche et offre une gamme variée de produits de bois d'uvre à des clients du monde entier.

Secteur Sylviculture