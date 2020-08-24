Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.    ITCI

INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.

(ITCI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 24/08 22:00:00
18.3 USD   -0.27%
2019INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC. : L'approbation du Caplyta catapulte le titre
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF - USD-0.43%2.08%Etats UnisActions - Santé
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.15%0.08%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,25 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,35 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 281%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 147%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 74,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.-46.52%1 235
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.34%83 373
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.90%70 660
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.26%63 716
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.60.32%36 032
GENMAB A/S62.00%24 794
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group