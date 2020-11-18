Connexion
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SA

(DEC)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 30/06 14:42:19
23.28 EUR   -0.51%
17/06JCDECAUX  : nouveau responsable des relations investisseurs
CF
17/06Les valeurs à suivre jeudi 17 juin 2021 à Paris -
AO
17/06JCDECAUX  : nomme un Responsable des Relations Investisseurs
AO
ETFs positionnés sur JCDECAUX SAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR1.08%-0.09%France
Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) -...0.26%0.00%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.25%0.17%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.25%0.15%Europe
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Cyclical A-d...0.14%0.00%Europe
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.1%-0.70%France
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.09%-0.96%France
AMUNDI EURO ISTOXX CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED P...0.03%0.14%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.02%-1.36%Europe
IShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF - USD0.02%0.05%-EAFE
HSBC EUROPE SUSTAINABLE EQUITY - Acc - EUR0.02%-0.19%-Europe
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF - D...0.02%0.45%-Europe
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD0.01%-0.07%Europe
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF - USD0.01%0.22%Europe
IShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF - USD0.01%0.61%Monde
HSBC Developed World Sustainable Equity -...0%1.34%-Monde



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,40 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,72 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,90%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JCDECAUX SA25.60%6 075
OMNICOM GROUP INC.25.93%17 258
WPP PLC23.08%16 660
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA32.83%16 166
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.35.12%12 867
WEIBO CORPORATION27.08%11 937