Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited    1691   KYG2S85A1045

JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED

(1691)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/02
21.3 HKD   +2.40%
20/01JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED : La configuration est positive
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF - USD3.86%0.35%-Hong KongActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...2.84%0.06%Asie-PacifiqueActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...2.27%0.06%-Asie-PacifiqueActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD5.24%0.03%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED
Durée : Période :
JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited : Graphique analyse technique JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,76 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,27%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED42.19%9 376
QINGDAO HAIER18.66%32 855
WHIRLPOOL11.05%12 001
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.52%11 453
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.34.20%10 385
RINNAI CORPORATION-7.26%5 444
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ