Lattice Semiconductor Corporation est un fournisseur de solutions programmables à faible consommation d'énergie qui développe des technologies et les monétise grâce à des produits semi-conducteurs logiques programmables différenciés, des solutions de systèmes, des services de conception et des licences. L'entreprise s'attache à résoudre les problèmes de ses clients sur l'ensemble du réseau, de la périphérie au nuage, sur les marchés des communications, de l'informatique, de l'industrie, de l'automobile et de la consommation. Elle se concentre sur la fourniture de produits logiques programmables et de solutions connexes basées sur la faible consommation, la petite taille et la facilité d'utilisation. Elle propose également à ses clients des licences de propriété intellectuelle. Les activités de développement de produits de la société comprennent de nouveaux produits, des emballages avancés, des améliorations de produits existants, des outils de développement de logiciels, de la propriété intellectuelle douce et des solutions système pour les applications à forte croissance, telles que l'intelligence artificielle (IA) Edge, l'infrastructure de cinquième génération (5G), la sécurité des plateformes et l'automatisation des usines. Elle propose des dispositifs de réseaux de portes programmables sur le terrain (FPGA).