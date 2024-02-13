Action LSCC LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Actions

LSCC

US5184151042

Semi-conducteurs

 17:28:14 13/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
75,57 USD +6,44 % Graphique intraday de Lattice Semiconductor Corporation +22,55 % +9,33 %
17:02 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Benchmark Company maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
17:02 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Susquehanna toujours à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities à l'achat ZM
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 12, 2024
Lattice Semiconductor : baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires du 4ème trimestre fiscal ; prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour le 1er trimestre ; les actions chutent après les heures d'ouverture. MT
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre 2024 CI
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation présente ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 30 décembre 2023 CI
Un initié de Lattice Semiconductor a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 615 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Benchmark Company optimiste sur le dossier ZM
60 entreprises semi-conducteurs affichant une forte croissance Our Logo
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : BofA Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Lattice Semiconductor collabore avec Nvidia pour accélérer l'Edge AI MT
Lattice Semiconductor collabore avec NVIDIA pour accélérer l'Edge AI CI
Un initié de Lattice Semiconductor a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 893 744 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Lattice Semiconductor étend son plan de rachat d'actions avec 250 millions de dollars MT
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NasdaqGS:LSCC) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 250 millions de dollars. CI
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Un initié de Lattice Semiconductor a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 168 763 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Le directeur financier de Lattice Semiconductor a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 966 072 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Lattice Semiconductor annonce des nominations au conseil d'administration CI
Un initié de Lattice Semiconductor a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 201 188 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Profil Société

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation est un fournisseur de solutions programmables à faible consommation d'énergie qui développe des technologies et les monétise grâce à des produits semi-conducteurs logiques programmables différenciés, des solutions de systèmes, des services de conception et des licences. L'entreprise s'attache à résoudre les problèmes de ses clients sur l'ensemble du réseau, de la périphérie au nuage, sur les marchés des communications, de l'informatique, de l'industrie, de l'automobile et de la consommation. Elle se concentre sur la fourniture de produits logiques programmables et de solutions connexes basées sur la faible consommation, la petite taille et la facilité d'utilisation. Elle propose également à ses clients des licences de propriété intellectuelle. Les activités de développement de produits de la société comprennent de nouveaux produits, des emballages avancés, des améliorations de produits existants, des outils de développement de logiciels, de la propriété intellectuelle douce et des solutions système pour les applications à forte croissance, telles que l'intelligence artificielle (IA) Edge, l'infrastructure de cinquième génération (5G), la sécurité des plateformes et l'automatisation des usines. Elle propose des dispositifs de réseaux de portes programmables sur le terrain (FPGA).
Semi-conducteurs
30/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Notations pour Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
71 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
77,39 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,00 %
Secteur Semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Action Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
+8,29 % 9 800 M $
NVIDIA CORPORATION Action NVIDIA Corporation
+47,29 % 1785 Mrd $
BROADCOM INC. Action Broadcom Inc.
+11,79 % 592 Mrd $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Action Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+8,94 % 534 Mrd $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Action Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+16,69 % 278 Mrd $
INTEL CORPORATION Action Intel Corporation
-13,73 % 186 Mrd $
QUALCOMM, INC. Action Qualcomm, Inc.
+4,33 % 171 Mrd $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Action Texas Instruments
-7,46 % 146 Mrd $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Action Analog Devices, Inc.
-6,30 % 96 218 M $
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Micron Technology, Inc.
-3,28 % 94 605 M $
