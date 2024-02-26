Lear Corporation est un concepteur et fabricant de sièges automobiles et de systèmes de distribution électrique et de composants connexes. Les secteurs d'activité de la société sont les suivants : Seating et E-Systems. Le secteur Sièges comprend la conception, le développement, l'ingénierie et la fabrication de systèmes de sièges complets, de sous-systèmes de sièges et de composants clés de sièges. Le segment E-Systems consiste en la conception, le développement, l'ingénierie et la fabrication de systèmes complets de distribution et de connexion électriques et de systèmes électroniques. Il propose également des logiciels qui incluent la cybersécurité, le positionnement avancé des véhicules pour les applications de conduite automatisée et autonome et des capacités complètes dans les protocoles de communication dédiée à courte portée et cellulaire pour la connectivité des véhicules. Ses offres de logiciels comprennent des logiciels de contrôle embarqués et des logiciels et services basés sur le cloud et les appareils mobiles. Elle est également un fournisseur de technologies de l'industrie 4.0 et d'équipements de test automatisés dans la production de sièges automobiles.