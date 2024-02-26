Action LEA LEAR CORPORATION
Lear Corporation

Actions

LEA

US5218652049

Pièces auto, camion, moto

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 26/02/2024
134,6 USD -0,42 % -0,89 % -4,47 %
18:01 LEAR CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
22/02 Transcript : Lear Corporation Presents at Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference 2024, Feb-22-2024 09:10 AM

Dernières actualités sur Lear Corporation

LEAR CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Lear Corporation Presents at Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference 2024, Feb-22-2024 09:10 AM
Lear augmente son plan de rachat d'actions à 1,5 milliard de dollars et maintient son dividende trimestriel à 0,77 $/action MT
Lear Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 27 mars 2024 CI
Transcript : Lear Corporation Presents at Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference 2024, Feb-15-2024 09:45 AM
LEAR CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
LEAR CORPORATION : UBS confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Lear : hausse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre ; publication des perspectives de chiffre d'affaires pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 MT
Transcript : Lear Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 06, 2024
Lear Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Lear Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Lear Corporation donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
LEAR CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase persiste à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Lear a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 402 669 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
LEAR CORPORATION : Benchmark Company optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Lear Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs 15th Annual Industrials & Autos Week, Dec-07-2023 09:45 AM
Lear Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 26 décembre 2023 CI
LEAR CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
LEAR CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Barclays ZM
Lear annonce un bénéfice ajusté et un chiffre d'affaires net en hausse pour le 3ème trimestre ; augmentation des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires net pour 2023 MT
Lear Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Lear Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
Lear Corporation donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2023 CI
Les retombées économiques de la grève de l'automobile aux États-Unis commencent à toucher les entreprises mondiales RE
LEAR CORPORATION : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat ZM

Profil Société

Lear Corporation est un concepteur et fabricant de sièges automobiles et de systèmes de distribution électrique et de composants connexes. Les secteurs d'activité de la société sont les suivants : Seating et E-Systems. Le secteur Sièges comprend la conception, le développement, l'ingénierie et la fabrication de systèmes de sièges complets, de sous-systèmes de sièges et de composants clés de sièges. Le segment E-Systems consiste en la conception, le développement, l'ingénierie et la fabrication de systèmes complets de distribution et de connexion électriques et de systèmes électroniques. Il propose également des logiciels qui incluent la cybersécurité, le positionnement avancé des véhicules pour les applications de conduite automatisée et autonome et des capacités complètes dans les protocoles de communication dédiée à courte portée et cellulaire pour la connectivité des véhicules. Ses offres de logiciels comprennent des logiciels de contrôle embarqués et des logiciels et services basés sur le cloud et les appareils mobiles. Elle est également un fournisseur de technologies de l'industrie 4.0 et d'équipements de test automatisés dans la production de sièges automobiles.
Pièces auto, camion, moto
30/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Secteur Pièces auto, camion, moto - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
LEAR CORPORATION Action Lear Corporation
-4,43 % 7,71 Md
DENSO CORPORATION Action Denso Corporation
+29,27 % 54,59 Md
APTIV PLC Action Aptiv PLC
-14,00 % 21,55 Md
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Action Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
+20,86 % 18,95 Md
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD Action Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
+1,69 % 16,83 Md
CONTINENTAL AG Action Continental AG
-4,47 % 16,09 Md
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. Action Magna International Inc.
-7,03 % 15,57 Md
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. Action Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
+11,63 % 14,61 Md
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. Action Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
+22,86 % 11,38 Md
BOSCH LIMITED Action Bosch Limited
+29,65 % 10,06 Md
Pièces auto, camion, moto - Autres
