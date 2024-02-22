Legal & General Plc
Actions
LGEN
GB0005603997
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|241,9 GBX
|+0,79 %
|+1,66 %
|-3,88 %
|14:06
|LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|10:50
|Berenberg relève la recommandation de Moneysupermarket.com à "acheter".
|AN
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-3,98 %
|17 932 M $
|-3,61 %
|90 776 M $
|+13,05 %
|82 890 M $
|+10,68 %
|24 886 M $
|+9,61 %
|16 114 M $
|-9,16 %
|14 249 M $
|-0,08 %
|13 306 M $
|+18,03 %
|9 633 M $
|+19,53 %
|8 117 M $
|-12,67 %
|7 004 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Legal & General Plc - London S.E.
- Actualités Legal & General Plc
- Legal & General Plc : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat