Legal & General Plc est spécialisé dans la gestion d'épargne. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - gestion d'actifs (79%) : fonds indexés, titres, fonds d'investissements mutuels, etc. 1,4 MdGBP d'actifs sous gestion en 2021 ; - assurance vie et gestion d'épargne retraite (13,1%) ; - assurance non vie (4,5%) ; - autres (3,4%) : notamment origination d'actifs alternatifs.

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds