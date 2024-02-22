Action LGEN LEGAL & GENERAL PLC
Legal & General Plc

Actions

LGEN

GB0005603997

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 14:35:00 22/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
241,9 GBX +0,79 % Graphique intraday de Legal & General Plc +1,66 % -3,88 %
14:06 LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
10:50 Berenberg relève la recommandation de Moneysupermarket.com à "acheter". AN
Dernières actualités sur Legal & General Plc

LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Berenberg relève la recommandation de Moneysupermarket.com à "acheter". AN
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : Opinion positive de Barclays ZM
JPMorgan réduit de 28% l'objectif de cours d'Airtel Africa AN
Deutsche Bank recommande Deliveroo à "acheter AN
BofA réduit Pearson, augmente Just Eat Takeaway AN
UBS ramène Shell, Admiral et M&G à "neutre AN
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
Berenberg revoit à la baisse les objectifs de prix des sociétés minières AN
Les cours des actions sont mitigés, les yeux rivés sur les données de l'inflation américaine AN
Barclays réduit Berkley et Barratt et augmente Bellway AN
Plus500 dépasse les prévisions ; CMC Markets revoit ses prévisions à la hausse AN
Les actions britanniques surclassées par les autres marchés en 2023 AN
Le parti travailliste britannique passe en revue les services financiers afin de "libérer" la ville pour stimuler la croissance RE
Rothesay conclut un accord de 3,4 milliards de dollars pour Thales sur le marché très actif de l'assurance retraite au Royaume-Uni RE
Les actions londoniennes clôturent en baisse dans un contexte de ralentissement soutenu du crédit à la consommation MT
JPMorgan ramène Diageo de surpondéré à neutre AN
Les actions en baisse dans le calme de la journée de Thanksgiving AN
Legal & General conclut le plus important rachat d'actions au Royaume-Uni, d'une valeur de 4,8 milliards de livres sterling, pour le régime de retraite de Boots MT
Legal & General signe un accord record pour le rachat du régime de retraite de Boots AN
Les actions chutent en raison de la période de vente au détail du vendredi noir AN
L&G accepte de racheter pour 4,8 milliards de livres sterling le régime de retraite de Boots AN
Legal & General accepte de racheter le régime de retraite de Boots pour environ 6 milliards de dollars RE
Les gestionnaires d'investissement britanniques obtiennent le feu vert pour les fonds à jetons RE
Le pari de la croissance britannique sur les fonds de pension : une tâche de longue haleine RE

Graphique Legal & General Plc

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Legal & General Plc est spécialisé dans la gestion d'épargne. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - gestion d'actifs (79%) : fonds indexés, titres, fonds d'investissements mutuels, etc. 1,4 MdGBP d'actifs sous gestion en 2021 ; - assurance vie et gestion d'épargne retraite (13,1%) ; - assurance non vie (4,5%) ; - autres (3,4%) : notamment origination d'actifs alternatifs.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
06/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Legal & General Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
2,4 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
2,764 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+15,15 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion des placements

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
-3,98 % 17 932 M $
BLACKSTONE INC. Action Blackstone Inc.
-3,61 % 90 776 M $
KKR & CO. INC. Action KKR & Co. Inc.
+13,05 % 82 890 M $
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION Action Ares Management Corporation
+10,68 % 24 886 M $
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. Action The Carlyle Group Inc.
+9,61 % 16 114 M $
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. Action Franklin Resources, Inc.
-9,16 % 14 249 M $
AMUNDI Action Amundi
-0,08 % 13 306 M $
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Action HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
+18,03 % 9 633 M $
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Action Blue Owl Capital Inc.
+19,53 % 8 117 M $
INVESCO LTD. Action Invesco Ltd.
-12,67 % 7 004 M $
Gestion des placements
