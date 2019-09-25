Connexion
    LI   US50202M1027

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
ETFs positionnés sur LI AUTO INC.
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares BRIC 50 - USD0.16%4.22%Monde



Décryptage
La Chine mets le cap sur les "VEN", les véhicules à énergies nouvelles
Graphique LI AUTO INC.
Li Auto Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Li Auto Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,25 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LI AUTO INC.18.80%28 659
TESLA, INC.-3.53%647 233
NIO INC.3.28%73 848
XPENG INC.3.48%33 869
NIKOLA CORPORATION16.12%7 132
FISKER INC.31.06%5 698