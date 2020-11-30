Connexion
LTC Properties, Inc.    LTC

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 30/11 20:39:08
37.505 USD   -1.17%
19/11LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
21/10LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
21/09LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur LTC PROPERTIES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...2.42%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...4.46%0.21%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD3.77%0.20%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...3.31%0.20%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Acc...4.35%0.11%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...4.27%0.11%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Dis...4.82%0.11%Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...0.74%0.10%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-2.78%0.10%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.69%0.07%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - GBP ...3.01%0.06%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD2.32%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,95 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 5,40%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,46%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.-15.23%1 489
WELLTOWER INC.-21.08%26 933
VENTAS-17.04%17 942
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-13.32%16 086
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-7.30%10 488
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-15.35%8 138
