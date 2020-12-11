Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 26/02 13:41:45
2.317 EUR   -2.65%
17/02MEDIASET S.P.A. : La configuration est positive
12/02Attrape-moi si tu peux
12/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : L'Oréal, Eutelsat, FDJ, Rubis, Boliden, Disney, Roche, PayPal, Tilray...
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur MEDIASETETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...0.60%1.25%-ItalieActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Médias français : le grand bouleversement
Graphique MEDIASET
Durée : Période :
Mediaset : Graphique analyse technique Mediaset | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,94 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,38 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 2,52%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -18,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -62,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MEDIASET14.09%3 306
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY5.41%346 679
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.31%239 293
VIACOMCBS INC.67.74%38 560
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP2.96%15 252
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.29%10 067
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ