|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Xtrackers MSCI USA Consumer Discret...
|0.47%
|1.99%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Consommation discrétionnaire
|IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...
|-3.42%
|1.91%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...
|0.18%
|1.30%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...
|-0.29%
|1.30%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...
|-0.31%
|1.30%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...
|-0.14%
|1.30%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI World Consumer Discretion...
|-0.76%
|1.30%
|Monde
|Actions - Consommation discrétionnaire
|BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD...
|-2.94%
|0.74%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD
|-0.31%
|0.74%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD
|0.34%
|0.74%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-H...
|-2.90%
|0.73%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD
|0.67%
|0.73%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|UBS ETF - MSCI World Socially Respo...
|-0.13%
|0.73%
|Monde
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - ...
|-0.35%
|0.62%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...
|-2.66%
|0.61%
|-
|Monde
|Actions
|Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (D...
|0.53%
|0.52%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI World ESG 1C - Acc ...
|-0.51%
|0.39%
|-
|NC
|Actions
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD
|0.78%
|0.35%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders ...
|0.44%
|0.34%
|-
|Monde
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF - Dist...
|-1.86%
|0.26%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions