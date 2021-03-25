Connexion
MercadoLibre, Inc.    MELI

MERCADOLIBRE, INC.

(MELI)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 25/03 14:57:20
1384.77 USD   -0.22%
11/03MERCADOLIBRE, INC.  : BTIG favorable au dossier
ZM
02/03PLANÈTE BOURSE  : La revue de presse du mardi 2 mars 2021
12/02MERCADOLIBRE, INC.  : Scotiabank neutre sur le dossier
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur MERCADOLIBRE, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers MSCI USA Consumer Discret...0.47%1.99%-Etats UnisActions - Consommation discrétionnaire
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...-3.42%1.91%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...0.18%1.30%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...-0.29%1.30%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...-0.31%1.30%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...-0.14%1.30%Etats UnisActions
SPDR MSCI World Consumer Discretion...-0.76%1.30%MondeActions - Consommation discrétionnaire
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD...-2.94%0.74%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD-0.31%0.74%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD0.34%0.74%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-H...-2.90%0.73%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD0.67%0.73%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
UBS ETF - MSCI World Socially Respo...-0.13%0.73%MondeActions
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - ...-0.35%0.62%-Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...-2.66%0.61%-MondeActions
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (D...0.53%0.52%-Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers MSCI World ESG 1C - Acc ...-0.51%0.39%-NCActions
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD0.78%0.35%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders ...0.44%0.34%-MondeActions
Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF - Dist...-1.86%0.26%-Etats UnisActions
1  2  3Suiv.



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 902,33 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 387,85 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 80,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-17.15%78 860
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.35%624 316
MEITUAN-0.88%240 515
PINDUODUO INC.-30.11%195 145
SHOPIFY INC.-2.29%143 601
EBAY INC.20.02%39 241
