Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Meritage Homes Corporation    MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

(MTH)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 15/10 21:53:27
114.815 USD   +1.58%
02/10Alerte nouveaux achats dans le Portefeuille Zonebourse USA
23/09MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION : La tendance est haussière
2017Wall Street fléchit dans le sillage de Disney
ETFs positionnés sur MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...1.47%0.50%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...3.63%0.46%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...3.41%0.42%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD2.98%0.41%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...2.69%0.39%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...4.15%0.38%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.14%0.16%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD2.31%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 123,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 113,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,82%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION85.31%4 250
LENNAR CORPORATION48.83%25 656
NVR, INC.14.50%16 399
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.33.65%3 223
TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.21.44%2 494
M/I HOMES, INC.21.42%1 381
