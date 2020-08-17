ETFs positionnés sur MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR 1.83% 0.51% France Actions IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 1.25% 0.06% Monde Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage La baleine du Nasdaq ? Graphique MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 12,32 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,60 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 50,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,20% Ecart / Objectif Bas -37,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION -30.87% 1 727 FOX CORPORATION -22.82% 17 310 DISCOVERY, INC. -27.25% 15 300 HUYA INC. 51.14% 6 034 NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. -15.80% 4 471 NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC. -16.28% 2 962