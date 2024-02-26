Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. est spécialisé dans la détention, le développement et la gestion d'actifs immobiliers résidentiels situés essentiellement dans les régions du Sud-Est et du Sud-Ouest des Etats-Unis. A fin 2021, le portefeuille immobilier du groupe, composé de 297 actifs (100 002 appartements), s'élève, en valeur de marché, à 15,1 MdsUSD.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier résidentiel