Action MAA MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.

Actions

MAA

US59522J1034

Sociétés de placement immobilier résidentiel

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:21:25 26/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
124,3 USD -1,63 % Graphique intraday de Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. -1,44 % -7,19 %
18:03 MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
08/02 Transcript : Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Pour débloquer l'article, INSCRIVEZ-VOUS !
Vous Ãªtes dÃ©ja client ? Se connecter

Dernières actualités sur Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Mid-America Apartment Communities : baisse des fonds d'exploitation ajustés au T4, hausse du chiffre d'affaires ; publication d'une prévision de fonds d'exploitation ajustés pour 2024 MT
La FPI Mid America Apartments dépasse les estimations des fonds d'exploitation du quatrième trimestre RE
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année complète terminés le 31 décembre 2023 CI
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre ZM
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Truist Securities revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Scotiabank davantage positif, passe à neutre ZM
Un initié de Mid America Apartment Communities a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 524 486 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Un initié de Mid America Apartment Communities a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 947 021 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : UBS est à vendre sur le dossier ZM
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Jefferies & Co. abaisse son opinion à neutre ZM
Les perspectives de la Réserve fédérale poussent les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme d'actions à la hausse avant la cloche de jeudi MT
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. nomme A. Bradley Hill au poste de président et directeur des investissements CI
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. augmente son dividende trimestriel, payable le 31 janvier 2024 CI
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Morgan Stanley est neutre ZM
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Mizuho Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Les FPI d'appartements voient une lueur d'espoir dans le fait que les taux hypothécaires élevés obligent les locataires à rester sur place RE
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) a acquis Alta Filament Apartments à Charlotte auprès de Wood Partners LLC pour environ 110 millions de dollars. CI
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : UBS est négatif ZM
Un initié de Mid America Apartment Communities a acheté des actions pour une valeur de 254 647 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : BofA Securities révise son opinion et passe à vendre ZM
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. : Piper Sandler moins optimiste ZM

Graphique Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.

Graphique Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. est spécialisé dans la détention, le développement et la gestion d'actifs immobiliers résidentiels situés essentiellement dans les régions du Sud-Est et du Sud-Ouest des Etats-Unis. A fin 2021, le portefeuille immobilier du groupe, composé de 297 actifs (100 002 appartements), s'élève, en valeur de marché, à 15,1 MdsUSD.
Secteur
Sociétés de placement immobilier résidentiel
Agenda
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
24
Dernier Cours de Cloture
126,3 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
138,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,62 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier résidentiel

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC. Action Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.
-7,23 % 14,74 Md
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. Action AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
-6,99 % 24,88 Md
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Action Equity Residential
-2,70 % 22,85 Md
INVITATION HOMES INC. Action Invitation Homes Inc.
-1,55 % 20,37 Md
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC. Action Sun Communities, Inc.
-1,08 % 16,35 Md
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. Action Essex Property Trust, Inc.
-8,26 % 14,72 Md
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Action American Homes 4 Rent
-1,22 % 12,9 Md
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES, INC. Action Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
-6,10 % 12,46 Md
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST Action Camden Property Trust
-5,86 % 10,15 Md
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Action Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
+1,41 % 6,3 Md
Sociétés de placement immobilier résidentiel
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.
  5. Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer