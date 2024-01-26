Action MBLY MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.
Mobileye Global Inc.

Actions

MBLY

US60741F1049

Matériels et logiciels intégrés

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 25/01/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:27:02
27,95 USD +1,19 % Graphique intraday de Mobileye Global Inc. 27,64 -1,13 %
14:03 MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif
25/01 Mobileye : le titre regagne du terrain après les résultats

Dernières actualités sur Mobileye Global Inc.

MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif ZM
Mobileye : le titre regagne du terrain après les résultats CF
Mobileye : bénéfices ajustés au 4ème trimestre, augmentation du chiffre d'affaires MT
Transcript : Mobileye Global Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
Mobileye annonce un chiffre d'affaires trimestriel inférieur aux prévisions RE
Mobileye Global Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
Mobileye Global Inc. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 30 décembre 2023 CI
Mobileye Global Inc. publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 30 décembre 2023 CI
Le fabricant de puces TI prévoit des bénéfices inférieurs aux estimations en raison de la baisse de la demande dans le secteur de l'automobile RE
Indices : IA, en avant toute !
General Atlantic rachète le britannique Actis dans le cadre d'un nouveau partenariat dans le domaine de l'infrastructure RE
Transcript : Mobileye Global Inc. - Special Call
Amnon Shashua, PDG de Mobileye : un nouveau système dédié aux constructeurs pour la conduite autonome MT
Mobileye Global étend sa collaboration avec Mahindra & Mahindra pour des solutions de conduite avancée MT
Mobileye étend sa collaboration avec Mahindra & Mahindra pour explorer la technologie de conduite avancée de nouvelle génération CI
Nvidia élargit son champ d'action dans le secteur des véhicules électriques en Chine RE
Mobileye : une commande dévoilée à la veille du CES
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Opinion positive de Raymond James ZM
Mobileye remporte de nouveaux contrats pour des plates-formes technologiques clés auprès d'un grand constructeur automobile mondial CI
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
MOBILEYE : Canaccord Genuity abaisse son objectif
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours à l'achat ZM
C'est pas bientaux fini ?

Graphique Mobileye Global Inc.

Graphique Mobileye Global Inc.
Profil Société

Mobileye Global Inc est une société basée en Israël qui est principalement active dans le domaine du développement et du déploiement de systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite (ADAS) et de systèmes de conduite autonome (AV). Portefeuille de l'entreprise Les solutions de Mobileye reposent sur des technologies logicielles et matérielles spécialement conçues pour fournir les capacités nécessaires pour faire des systèmes avancés d'aide à la conduite et de la conduite autonome une réalité. Ces technologies sont destinées à améliorer la sécurité des usagers de la route, l'expérience de conduite et la circulation des personnes et des biens dans le monde entier. Les offres de la société comprennent l'assistance à la conduite, l'assistance à la conduite améliorée par le cloud, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye Chauffeur et Mobileye Drive. Mobileye Global Inc exerce ses activités dans le monde entier.
Secteur
Matériels et logiciels intégrés
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Mobileye Global Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
27,95 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
39,98 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+43,03 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Matériels et logiciels intégrés

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. Action Mobileye Global Inc.
-35,48 % 22 518 M $
CDW CORPORATION Action CDW Corporation
+0,73 % 30 676 M $
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED Action Unisplendour Corporation Limited
-8,06 % 7 125 M $
TATA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Action Tata Technologies Limited
-3,02 % 5 587 M $
TSINGHUA TONGFANG CO.,LTD. Action Tsinghua Tongfang Co.,Ltd.
-12,79 % 3 007 M $
AISINO CO.LTD. Action Aisino Co.Ltd.
-7,71 % 2 548 M $
SESA S.P.A. Action SeSa S.p.A.
+1,22 % 2 091 M $
PC CONNECTION, INC. Action PC Connection, Inc.
+0,07 % 1 767 M $
CRICUT, INC. Action Cricut, Inc.
-18,66 % 1 175 M $
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD. Action Linewell Software Co., Ltd.
-16,22 % 873 M $
Matériels et logiciels intégrés
