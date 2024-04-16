Action MCO MOODY'S CORPORATION
Moody's Corporation

MCO

US6153691059

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 15/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
373,5 USD -0,96 % Graphique intraday de Moody's Corporation -5,69 % -4,36 %
13:10 MOODY'S CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
15/04 MOODY'S CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase toujours à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Moody's Corporation

MOODY'S CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase toujours à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières gagnent avant la cloche vendredi MT
Moody's Corporation nomme Atsi Sheth au poste de Chief Credit Officer CI
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Barclays favorable au dossier ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Oppenheimer persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Moody's Corporation - Special Call
James McRitchie dépose un avis de sollicitation exemptée auprès de Moody's Corporation CI
Le ministère britannique des finances va réglementer les notations ESG RE
Transcript : Moody's Corporation Presents at 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 02:15 PM
Moody's Corporation reçoit une proposition d'actionnaire de la part de James McRitchie CI
Les dernières transactions des gérants stars Our Logo
Les investissements stratégiques de Moody's devraient contribuer à la croissance à moyen terme, selon RBC MT
MOODY'S CORPORATION : UBS toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs est neutre ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Baird toujours positif ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Wolfe Research favorable sur le dossier ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : BMO Capital toujours à l'achat ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Barclays neutre sur le dossier ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Oppenheimer reste à l'achat ZM
MOODY'S CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Moody's Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières chutent en préambule au marché MT

Graphique Moody's Corporation

Graphique Moody's Corporation
Profil Société

Moody's Corporation figure parmi les 1ers groupes de notation financière mondiaux. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations de services d'analyse et de gestion des risques (50,6%) : notamment prestations de conseil, de recherche et d'analyse des crédits, vente de logiciels de gestion des risques, etc. ; - prestations de notation financière (49,4%) : destinées à évaluer les risques de solvabilité des entreprises. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (52,5%), Amériques (6,5%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (30,8%) et Asie-Pacifique (10,2%).
Secteur
Agenda
15:30 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Moody's Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
373,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
404 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,17 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Agences de notations

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MOODY'S CORPORATION Action Moody's Corporation
-4,36 % 68,19 Md
CRISIL LIMITED Action CRISIL Limited
+7,93 % 4,23 Md
ICRA LIMITED Action ICRA Limited
-5,06 % 619 M
KOREA RATINGS CO., LTD. Action Korea Ratings Co., Ltd.
+9,95 % 270 M
