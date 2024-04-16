Moody's Corporation figure parmi les 1ers groupes de notation financière mondiaux. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations de services d'analyse et de gestion des risques (50,6%) : notamment prestations de conseil, de recherche et d'analyse des crédits, vente de logiciels de gestion des risques, etc. ; - prestations de notation financière (49,4%) : destinées à évaluer les risques de solvabilité des entreprises. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (52,5%), Amériques (6,5%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (30,8%) et Asie-Pacifique (10,2%).

