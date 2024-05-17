Action MSUMI MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA LIMITED
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited

Actions

MSUMI

INE0FS801015

Pièces auto, camion, moto

Temps Différé NSE India S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 08:10:46 17/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
68,95 INR -0,79 % Graphique intraday de Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited +2,15 % +11,66 %
08:02 MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA LIMITED : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
01/04 Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce la fin du mandat de ses administrateurs CI

Dernières actualités sur Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited

MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA LIMITED : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce la fin du mandat de ses administrateurs CI
L'entreprise indienne Motherson Sumi Wiring dépasse les estimations de bénéfices pour le troisième trimestre grâce à une forte demande RE
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited approuve le dividende sur les actions pour l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA LIMITED : Nomura toujours positif ZM
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA LIMITED : Nomura toujours positif ZM
Le bénéfice de Motherson Sumi Wiring India triple au quatrième trimestre fiscal MT
L'entreprise indienne Motherson Sumi Wiring multiplie par près de trois ses bénéfices au quatrième trimestre RE
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited recommande le versement d'un dividende pour l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING INDIA LIMITED : Nomura toujours à l'achat ZM
L'entreprise indienne Motherson Sumi Wiring rate ses prévisions de bénéfices pour le troisième trimestre en raison de la hausse des coûts. RE
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 31 décembre 2022 CI
STOCKS INDE - Les actions indiennes chutent de 1% alors que les risques de récession menacent RE
Les actions indiennes devraient ouvrir en baisse alors que les risques de récession menacent RE
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited recommande le versement d'un dividende pour l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2022 CI
Motherson Sumi Systems Limited annonce la nomination d'administrateurs indépendants de Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited CI

Profil Société

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited est une société basée en Inde, qui fournit des solutions aux fabricants d'équipements d'origine (OEM) dans le segment des faisceaux de câbles en Inde. L'entreprise fournit des solutions complètes à ses clients et est équipée pour répondre à leurs besoins à chaque étape de la chaîne d'approvisionnement, de la conception initiale du produit à sa validation, en passant par la conception et la fabrication d'outils, la finition, le traitement, l'assemblage et la production de systèmes de distribution électrique et électronique intégrés de pointe pour l'alimentation électrique ou le transfert de données à travers les véhicules, jusqu'au séquençage d'alimentations en ligne. La société exerce ses activités par l'intermédiaire de ses quelque 23 sites de fabrication et d'assemblage et de ses centres techniques répartis dans toute l'Inde. La société offre ses services à ses clients dans le monde entier en établissant des installations à proximité de ses clients dans les régions et les marchés qu'elle dessert en Inde.
Agenda
02/08/2024 - Q1 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
69,5 INR
Objectif de cours Moyen
74,36 INR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+7,00 %
Secteur Pièces auto, camion, moto - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
+11,74 % 3,68 Md
DENSO CORPORATION Action Denso Corporation
+23,77 % 49,31 Md
APTIV PLC Action Aptiv PLC
-8,28 % 22,39 Md
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Action Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
+22,09 % 20,29 Md
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. Action Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
+34,50 % 17,81 Md
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD Action Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
-4,22 % 15,17 Md
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. Action Magna International Inc.
-16,63 % 13,77 Md
CONTINENTAL AG Action Continental AG
-18,15 % 13,69 Md
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. Action Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
+32,05 % 11,8 Md
BOSCH LIMITED Action Bosch Limited
+38,38 % 10,96 Md
Pièces auto, camion, moto - Autres
