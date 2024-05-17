Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited est une société basée en Inde, qui fournit des solutions aux fabricants d'équipements d'origine (OEM) dans le segment des faisceaux de câbles en Inde. L'entreprise fournit des solutions complètes à ses clients et est équipée pour répondre à leurs besoins à chaque étape de la chaîne d'approvisionnement, de la conception initiale du produit à sa validation, en passant par la conception et la fabrication d'outils, la finition, le traitement, l'assemblage et la production de systèmes de distribution électrique et électronique intégrés de pointe pour l'alimentation électrique ou le transfert de données à travers les véhicules, jusqu'au séquençage d'alimentations en ligne. La société exerce ses activités par l'intermédiaire de ses quelque 23 sites de fabrication et d'assemblage et de ses centres techniques répartis dans toute l'Inde. La société offre ses services à ses clients dans le monde entier en établissant des installations à proximité de ses clients dans les régions et les marchés qu'elle dessert en Inde.