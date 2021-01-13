Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  NovoCure Limited    NVCR   JE00BYSS4X48

NOVOCURE LIMITED

(NVCR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur NOVOCURE LIMITED
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
CS (Lux) Digital Health Equity B USDNON7.00%80.00%221.49M USD


ETFs positionnés sur NOVOCURE LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...4.53%0.36%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD4.91%0.14%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...4.57%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NOVOCURE LIMITED
Durée : Période :
NovoCure Limited : Graphique analyse technique NovoCure Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 136,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 175,81 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -22,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -49,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOVOCURE LIMITED1.60%17 897
MASIMO CORPORATION3.63%15 311
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-4.52%9 133
PENUMBRA, INC.22.05%7 756
GETINGE AB0.86%6 366
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.1.99%4 606
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ