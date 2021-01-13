Fonds positionnés sur NOVOCURE LIMITED Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position CS (Lux) Digital Health Equity B USD NON 7.00% 80.00% 221.49M USD



ETFs positionnés sur NOVOCURE LIMITED ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ... 4.53% 0.36% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD 4.91% 0.14% Etats Unis Actions SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET... 4.57% 0.03% Etats Unis Actions





Graphique NOVOCURE LIMITED Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 136,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 175,81 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -22,6% Ecart / Objectif Bas -49,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) NOVOCURE LIMITED 1.60% 17 897 MASIMO CORPORATION 3.63% 15 311 ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. -4.52% 9 133 PENUMBRA, INC. 22.05% 7 756 GETINGE AB 0.86% 6 366 JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD. 1.99% 4 606