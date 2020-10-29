Connexion
OENEO

(SBT)
Fonds positionnés sur OENEO
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Midcaps ACNON-8.00%28.00%4.62M EUR
Kirao Multicaps ICNON-9.00%41.00%14.32M EUR





Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,90 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,16 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OENEO-19.01%849
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.46%3 216
NORBORD INC.23.93%2 639
DURATEX S.A.26.38%2 579
STELLA-JONES INC.18.79%2 287
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-11.33%1 577
