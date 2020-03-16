Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  OSE Immunotherapeutics    OSE   FR0012127173

OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

(OSE)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 20/08 13:11:01
7.28 EUR   -1.62%
18/08OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS : Invest Securities toujours à l’Achat
AO
18/08OSE IMMUNO : Invest Securities reste à 'achat'
CF
17/08OSE IMMUNO : données positives publiées sur CoVepiT
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Tic-tac, tic-tac
Graphique OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
Durée : Période :
OSE Immunotherapeutics : Graphique analyse technique OSE Immunotherapeutics | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,73 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 85,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,41%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS100.00%136
LONZA GROUP59.63%45 964
CELLTRION, INC.67.96%34 464
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.66%30 634
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.38.04%27 443
MODERNA, INC.247.65%26 832
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group