Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  OSRAM Licht AG    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT AG

(OSR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur OSRAM LICHT AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
CS (Lux) Sm and Md Cp Alpha L/S EB EURNON14.00%40.00%NC5.11M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur OSRAM LICHT AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...2.61%2.06%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR0.00%0.56%AllemagneActions
Deka MDAX - EUR3.34%0.56%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR3.39%0.55%AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD2.53%0.28%-AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.18%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...1.21%0.06%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.54%0.06%-EuropeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR0.62%0.05%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF1.06%0.04%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD2.14%0.04%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
L'Euro en quarantaine
Graphique OSRAM LICHT AG
Durée : Période :
OSRAM Licht AG : Graphique analyse technique OSRAM Licht AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,06 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 51,42 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -14,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG16.47%5 680
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.10%112 539
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED96.62%71 765
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.23%66 866
NIDEC CORPORATION31.09%54 409
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.21.72%53 499
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group