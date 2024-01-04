Action PKG PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Packaging Corporation of America

Actions

PKG

US6951561090

Emballages papier

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 04/01/2024
165,68 USD +1,24 % Graphique intraday de Packaging Corporation of America +1,34 % +1,60 %
18:01 PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Truist Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
Dernières actualités sur Packaging Corporation of America

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Truist Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
Packaging Corporation of America déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 15 janvier 2024 CI
Le S&P 500 progresse pour la cinquième semaine consécutive et entame le mois de décembre avec un nouveau record de clôture en 2023 MT
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Wells Fargo Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Un initié de Packaging Corp Of America a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 499 401 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Packaging Corp Of America a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 603 731 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Citigroup conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont en hausse avant la cloche mardi MT
Transcript : Packaging Corporation of America, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2023 CI
Le chiffre d'affaires de Packaging Corp of America pour le troisième trimestre est inférieur aux estimations en raison d'une baisse des volumes RE
Les bénéfices ajustés et les ventes de Packaging Corp of America chutent au troisième trimestre ; les prévisions de bénéfices ajustés pour le quatrième trimestre sont émises MT
Packaging Corporation of America donne des prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 CI
Packaging Corporation of America annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Les marchés jonglent avec des rendements de 5 % et 150 yens RE
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Jefferies & Co. n'est plus négatif sur le dossier ZM
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Truist Securities toujours positif ZM
Packaging Corporation of America déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 13 octobre 2023 CI
Vente d'initié : Packaging Corp Of America MT
Vente d'initié : Packaging Corp Of America MT
Vente d'initié : Packaging Corp Of America MT
Vente d'initié : Packaging Corp Of America MT
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Citigroup est neutre ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation en baisse mardi en fin de journée MT

Graphique Packaging Corporation of America

Profil Société

Packaging Corporation of America figure parmi les leaders américains de la fabrication et de la commercialisation d'emballages. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - emballages en carton ondulé (91,8%) ; - papiers (7,3%) ; - autres (0,9%). A fin 2022, le groupe dispose de 89 sites de production aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Emballages papier
Agenda
24/01/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Packaging Corporation of America

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
163,65 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
155,71 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-4,85 %
Secteur Emballages papier - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA Action Packaging Corporation of America
+1,72 % 14 557 M $
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Action International Paper Company
+1,22 % 12 578 M $
STORA ENSO OYJ Action Stora Enso Oyj
+1,44 % 10 741 M $
WESTROCK COMPANY Action WestRock Company
+1,30 % 10 673 M $
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC Action Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
-0,11 % 10 081 M $
MONDI PLC Action Mondi plc
0,00 % 9 353 M $
SIG GROUP AG Action SIG Group AG
-1,76 % 8 544 M $
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Action Graphic Packaging Holding Company
+1,42 % 7 599 M $
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Action Sonoco Products Company
+1,99 % 5 548 M $
DS SMITH PLC Action DS Smith Plc
-1,37 % 5 260 M $
Emballages papier - Autres
