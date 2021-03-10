Connexion
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

(PTEN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 10/03 20:26:54
9.52 USD   +4.67%
03/03PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Serv...6.64%4.52%Etats UnisActions - Produits de base connexes
BMO Junior Oil Index ETF - CAD8.38%1.37%Amérique du NordActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...6.20%0.18%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-10.31%0.15%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD3.46%0.08%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.04%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD3.05%0.01%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...0.90%0.01%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,91 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -1,04%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -35,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -67,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.72.91%1 707
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED21.95%9 427
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION22.95%4 826
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.43.31%3 489
TRANSOCEAN LTD.71.00%2 433
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S31.08%1 667
