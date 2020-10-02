Connexion
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
ETFs positionnés sur PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD4.72%0.08%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...3.87%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Décryptage
Les américains se mettent au sport
Graphique PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Peloton Interactive, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Peloton Interactive, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Objectif de cours Moyen 113,28 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 105,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,68%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -68,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.270.42%30 370
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.6.77%2 578
ASICS CORPORATION-19.38%2 538
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-9.72%1 843
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-37.45%1 714
