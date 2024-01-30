Action PNST PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS INC.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc.

Actions

PNST

US06690B1070

Loisirs et détente

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 29/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
4 USD +2,59 % Graphique intraday de Pinstripes Holdings Inc. -10,31 % -63,30 %
15:02 PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS INC. : Oppenheimer passe à l'achat ZM
29/01 PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS INC. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Dernières actualités sur Pinstripes Holdings Inc.

PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS INC. : Oppenheimer passe à l'achat ZM
PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS INC. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour du secteur : Financier MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en baisse en fin de journée MT
Banyan Acquisition introduit Pinstripes en bourse MT
Pinstripes, Inc. a réalisé l'acquisition de Banyan Acquisition Corporation auprès de Banyan Acquisition Sponsor LLC et d'autres personnes dans le cadre d'une opération de fusion inversée. CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation présente ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
La chaîne de restaurants Pinstripes va entrer en bourse par le biais d'une opération SPAC de 520 millions de dollars RE
Banyan Acquisition Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
L'auditeur de Banyan Acquisition Corporation émet des doutes sur la continuité de l'exploitation CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022 CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois terminés le 30 juin 2022 CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022 CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation annonce ses résultats financiers pour les dix mois se terminant le 31 décembre 2021 CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation annonce de nouvelles nominations au conseil d'administration et aux comités CI
Banyan Acquisition Corporation a réalisé une introduction en bourse pour un montant de 210 millions de dollars. CI

Secteur Loisirs et détente

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PINSTRIPES HOLDINGS INC. Action Pinstripes Holdings Inc.
-63,30 % 160 M $
TUI AG Action TUI AG
-9,00 % 3 571 M $
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Action Manchester United plc
-4,22 % 3 185 M $
BOWLERO CORP. Action Bowlero Corp.
-17,16 % 1 775 M $
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD. Action Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.
+5,09 % 1 593 M $
HUANGSHAN TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. Action Huangshan Tourism Development Co.,Ltd.
+7,81 % 997 M $
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED Action China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited
-2,99 % 942 M $
FUNSHINE CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD. Action Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd.
-20,17 % 833 M $
COMPAGNIE DES ALPES Action Compagnie des Alpes
+7,51 % 818 M $
CORPORACIÓN INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENTO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento, S.A.B. de C.V.
+8,69 % 809 M $
Loisirs et détente
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Pinstripes Holdings Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités Pinstripes Holdings Inc.
  5. Pinstripes Holdings Inc. : Oppenheimer passe à l'achat
