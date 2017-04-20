



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique PISCINES DESJOYAUX Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) PISCINES DESJOYAUX 34.59% 192 AMER SPORTS OYJ 4.27% 5 093 ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP. 9.75% 2 650 ASICS CORPORATION -21.09% 2 455 CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY -1.60% 2 007 TECHNOGYM S.P.A. -32.18% 1 809